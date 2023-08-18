Class AA Springfield manager Jose Leger recalls needing to game plan against Cardinals prospect Thomas Saggese when the infielder played for Class AA Frisco within the Rangers system.

He remembers specifically how it went.

“Oh yeah, our game plan didn't work because he sure had a good series when we went to Frisco," Leger said in a phone interview. “He hit in the middle of the lineup for them and he did some damage against us.”

When he faced Springfield as a Rangers prospect in June, Saggese went 13-for-22 (.591 average), drove in seven runs, produced four extra-base hits, walked four times and stole a base in six games.

Following the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Saggese now produces for Springfield.

Saggese — one of the prospects St. Louis acquired from Texas in a deal that sent lefty Jordan Montgomery and righty Chris Stratton to the Rangers — is batting .327 with a .424 on-base percentage and a .673 slugging percentage in 15 games since he joined the Cardinals organization.

Saggese, 21, has hit five home runs, one of which broke up a no-hit bid in the seventh inning of the S-Cards' Wednesday road game, and drove in nine runs for a Springfield club looking to clinch a second-half playoff berth in the Texas League.

“Well, the guy can flat-out hit,” Leger said. “It doesn't matter where you put him in the lineup. ... He's got amazing bat speed and good bat-to-ball skills that definitely play at the big league level.

“He's a true natural hitter.”

A 2020 fifth-round pick as a preps athlete out of Carlsbad (California) high school, Saggese spent the first three years of his professional career within the Rangers’ farm system. The right-handed hitting infielder played the majority of the 2022 season in Class High-A, where he hit .308 before receiving a promotion to Class AA for the final week of Frisco’s season. Days before he turned 21, Saggese opened the 2023 regular season on the Rangers' Class AA affiliate roster and posted a .313/.379/.512 slash line with 15 home runs and 78 RBIs in 93 games for Frisco.

After the Cardinals acquired him from the Rangers, the California native immediately was inserted into the Class AA lineup and with that a continuation of his production.

The five home runs he’s belted as a Cardinals prospect give him a career-high 20 on the year. Saggese (pronounced sah-jay-see) entered Friday with a career-best 133 hits that are the most across Class AA and second in all of MiLB behind Marlins prospect Javier Sanoja’s 136.

“It's been pretty crazy. It's been a little surreal. Definitely a little weird and uncomfortable, but also exciting at the same time,” Saggese said in a recent phone interview. “Definitely felt all the emotions there at the beginning. Sad to leave my teammates but excited for this other opportunity to get to the big leagues and to meet new people and play with a whole different organization.”

A seemingly seamless transition for the infielder.

“Right away, he clicked with the guys," Leger said. "… He likes to share his knowledge about hitting. He likes to listen to his teammates as well. He's a very soft-spoken guy, but he's not afraid to share his opinion on defense and hitting and talking to his teammates. He's blended in so well so far. He's a hard worker and he leads by example as well. Definitely a great addition to our organization.”

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Saggese has been utilized at second base, shortstop and third base during his minor league career. The majority of those innings have come at second base, where he owns a .980 fielding percentage in over 560 innings since he turned pro.

He’s played second base in 10 of his first 15 games with Springfield and three at third base but has yet to slot in at shortstop.

“I feel as though I can play anywhere in the infield,” Saggese said. “Wherever they want me to play, I'm happy to play there. Whatever it gives us the best chance to win and me the best chance to get to the big leagues really.”

Being a part of a prospect haul was somewhat unexpected for Saggese. He credits an even-keel mentality for aiding him throughout the year and in the transition. A better understanding of the movements of his body and his routine during his third season of professional baseball are things he believes have helped him have a career year.

His feats through 108 games include 87 RBIs that are a career-high and the most in all of Class AA at the start of Friday. Among the minor league leaders in hits, Saggese is the only one within that top 10 with at least 20 home runs and one of two among that group with over 80 RBIs.

A “crazy year” amid unforeseen movement.

“It's funny how quick things can change just in performance and whatnot,” Saggese said. “I'm obviously proud of myself, but there's a lot of room for me to get better as well. I think that's what makes players really good. They're always looking to get better and that's something that I find myself doing quite a bit.”