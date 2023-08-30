Already having set career marks in home runs and RBIs through his first 117 Class AA games of 2023, Cardinals infield prospect Thomas Saggese reached another personal milestone on Tuesday night.

Saggese went one-for-five with a double for Class AA Springfield. In the process, he collected his 100th RBI of the year during the S-Cards’ 5-3 win over Northwest Arkansas. With the RBI, this season is the first that Saggese, 21, reached triple digits in RBIs since he made his professional debut in 2021 within the Rangers organization.

For Saggese — MiLB’s hits leader at the start of Tuesday — the RBI was his 22nd in 25 games within the Cardinals organization. Saggese, who was acquired by St. Louis in a deal with Texas ahead of this year’s trade deadline, has slashed .354/.434/.719 with nine home runs since he made his Cardinals minor league debut on Aug. 1.

Here are other notable performances from around the Cardinals’ farm system:

Left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, Class AAA Memphis (rehab): In his first rehab appearance as he works his way back from lower back tightness, Liberatore allowed five runs on four hits and walked five batters in 3 2/3 innings in a start for Memphis. Liberatore threw 78 pitches in the outing — 33 of which missed the strike zone. Three of the five runs he surrendered came in the first inning when he allowed a three-run home run with one out in the frame.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford, Class AAA Memphis (rehab): From the bullpen, Woodford threw 3 1/3 innings, struck out six batters, allowed one walk, two hits, and was charged with one run during Memphis’s 8-3 loss to Gwinnett. Woodford, who is working his way back from right shoulder inflammation, threw 66 pitches in the rehab appearance. The only run charged to Woodford scored with two outs in the eighth inning when righty Kyle Leahy gave up a three-run homer after he inherited a runner from Woodford upon entering the ballgame with one out in the frame.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: Scott added to his stolen base total when he swiped second base in the first inning of Springfield’s win, giving the 22-year-old 82 on the season. With the stolen base — Scott’s 32nd in 49 games in Double-A — the 2022 fifth-round pick trails Rays prospect Chandler Simpson by three stolen bases for the MiLB lead. Along with his 82nd stolen base of the year, Scott went one-for-four at the plate with a two-RBI triple that came with two outs in the sixth inning.

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: At the plate, Herrera went one-for-one with a double and drew three walks as Memphis’s designated hitter. Herrera, who furthered his career high in doubles with his 25th of the year, improved his slash line to .305/.447/.511 with his night. The three walks from the 23-year-old made it the third time this year he has drawn three or more walks in a game. Since the beginning of August, Herrera owns a .484 on-base percentage.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class High-A Peoria: In the 2022 sixth-round pick’s last outing of August, he allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings for Peoria. Both of the runs Rajcic allowed in Peoria’s 7-5 road loss to Quad Cities crossed the plate after he left the ballgame. A double allowed by righty Edwin Nunez pushed across the two runners he inherited from Rajcic after Rajcic exited the ballgame following 85 pitches. With the start, Rajcic will end August with a 1.55 ERA, 24 strikeouts, and eight walks in 29 innings. Prior to his five starts during August, Rajcic allowed 14 runs, fanned 19 batters, and walked eight in 20 2/3 innings during July.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: The speedy outfielder swiped two bases to give him 47 on the year, which set two Springfield records in the process. Antico’s 47th stolen bases on the year set a single-season record by a Springfield Cardinal. Antico, who is in his second season playing for Springfield, notched his 77th stolen base for the S-Cards, making him the club’s all-time stolen base leader. Since reaching Double-A last summer, the 2021 eighth-round pick has been caught stealing 13 times in 169 games.

Right-handed pitcher Logan Sawyer, Class AAA Memphis: Sawyer made his Triple-A debut by pitching a scoreless 1/3 of an inning in relief of Liberatore. Prior to his promotion from Double-A Springfield on Tuesday, Sawyer posted a 2.63 ERA and struck out 28 batters in 24 innings for Springfield since June 23. Sawyer was used exclusively in relief for the S-Cards and posted a 5.21 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings across 38 appearances. The 30-year-old was signed to a minor league contract by the Cardinals this past winter after he spent multiple seasons pitching in independent ball.