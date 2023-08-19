Coming off his shortest outing since he made his Class AA debut, Cardinals prospect Tink Hence’s Friday night came to a close after he allowed five runs on six hits in four innings for Class AA Springfield.

Hence, 21, was hit for two runs in the first inning when he gave up a two-run homer with two outs in the frame. The right-hander allowed another run in the third inning and two in the fourth as he searched for command. Hence ended his outing on 75 pitches — 42 of which were strikes — and was dealt the third loss of his Class AA career.

The outing raised Hence’s ERA to 6.54 across 31 2/3 innings since he debuted for Springfield. He had allowed just seven runs (five earned) in his first 20 innings for the S-Cards and completed five innings in each of his first four starts. He has given up 18 runs, allowed 20 hits, and walked seven batters in 11 2/3 innings over his previous three starts.

Here are other notable performances by Cardinals minor leaguers:

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class High-A Peoria: Rajcic’s bounce back following an inconsistent July continued with five innings of one-run ball and seven strikeouts in his start for Peoria. The only run the 22-year-old allowed came on a sacrifice fly in the first inning of the Chiefs’ 4-3 loss. Following the first inning, Rajcic faced four batters over the minimum in his final four frames. The lone run allowed was the first he’s allowed since the start of August. Through his last three starts, the UCLA product has allowed one run in 18 innings. He’s fanned 15 batters, walked four, and sported a 0.50 ERA during that stretch. The effective start to the month has lowered his ERA while in Class High-A from 4.61 to 2.98.

Outfielder Chase Davis, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 2023 first-round pick went one-for-four with one RBI in Palm Beach’s loss 13-8 loss to Fort Myers. Davis’s RBI came on a ground-rule double he lined to right field in the first inning. The double was the third for Davis in 21 games since he made his professional debut on July 21. Through his first four weeks in the minor leagues, the 21st overall pick from this year’s draft owns a .221 average in his first 68 at-bats. He’s driven in 14 runs. The three doubles are his only extra-base hits so far.

Right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse, Class AAA Memphis: Robberse, who was acquired by the Cardinals from the Blue Jays in the Jordan Hicks trade, allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings and issued five walks in his start for Memphis. The righty threw 76 pitches on the evening and had 24% of his pitches thrown go for either a called strike or a swing-and-miss, per Statcast. The five walks Robberse, 21, allowed were a season-high. Through his first three starts in Class AAA since he joined the Cardinals’ system, Robberse owns a 6.55 ERA in 11 innings. He’s walked 11 batters and struck out 10 following the trade.

Infielder Cesar Prieto, Class AAA Memphis: With a two-for-five day in Memphis’s loss, Prieto leapfrogged Class AA infielder Thomas Saggese for the Cardinals minor league lead in hits. Prieto’s 136 hits give him a two-hit lead on Saggese heading into Saturday and extended his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games. The hit streak extends back to July 29, when Prieto was an Orioles prospect before he was dealt to the Cardinals in the Jack Flaherty trade. The Class AAA infielder trails Marlins prospect Javier Sanoja by one hit for the MiLB lead.

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Mautz allowed six runs (five earned) and struck out six in a start for Palm Beach that came to a close in the top of the fourth inning when he allowed a single and two doubles to the first three batters he faced. The outing was the shortest for Mautzn since he threw one inning in a June 14 start that was cut short by a weather delay. After he posted a 2.05 ERA in 22 innings during July, Mautz has posted a 6.23 ERA in 13 innings through his first three starts of August.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Antico went two-for-four and stole his 41st and 42nd bases of the season during Springfield’s loss. The former eighth-round pick is batting .259 with a .792 OPS and is 42-for-47 on steal attempts through 101 games in Class AA. The pair of stolen bases gave Antico four in five attempts since August began. He’s been caught twice in his last 27 attempts. All 42 of Antico’s stolen bases have come in his last 82 games. The speedster who stole a Cardinals minor league-leading 67 in 2022 did not attempt a steal this season until April 29.