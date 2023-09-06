Known more for his base-stealing ability that has led to 86 successful steal attempts in 121 games this year, Cardinals prospect Victor Scott II flashed some power on Tuesday night with Class AA Springfield.

The speedster belted a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the S-Cards’ 9-1 win over Tulsa giving him eight on the year and the highlight of a two-for-five night from the leadoff spot. Scott’s two-run blast made it back-to-back games that Scott, 22, has connected on a home run. Prior to that, the Scott had hit two home runs in his previous 119 at-bats. Six of Scott’s eight home runs in 2023 have come since he made his debut in Double-A on June 28 following a promotion from Class High-A Peoria.

The two-hit night was the 44th multi-hit game this season for the West Virginia University product. It improved him to a .326/.378/.455 slash line through 55 games in Class AA. Scott — a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft — owns a .303 average and .796 OPS as a whole in 2023.

Here are other notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Outfielder Chase Davis, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 2023 first-round pick went two-for-four with a double and two RBIs in Palm Beach’s 7-3 loss to Clearwater. The 21-year-old’s double — a line drive to right field that resulted in a ground-rule double — was his fifth extra-base hit in his last 70 at-bats. His multi-hit game lifted his average to .208 after he began the day batting below .200. Through his first 31 games as a professional, Davis owns a .358 on-base percentage, a .271 slugging percentage, and has driven in 23 runs.

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, Class AAA Memphis: Across 4 2/3 innings, Graceffo allowed four runs on five hits, walked four, and struck out six batters in his start for the Redbirds. The righty reached 97.7 mph with his fastball in the 6-2 loss but landed it for a strike five times and had one swing-and-miss on the 40 fastballs he threw, per Statcast. On the 27 sliders he threw, Graceffo induced 10 swing-and-misses for a 67% whiff rate. The four walks issued by Graceffo gave him a total of 18 allowed in his last 26 1/3 innings. That stretch for Graceffo includes a 5.47 ERA, 28 strikeouts, and an .800 OPS allowed to opposing hitters in six starts.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: Coming off an August during which he posted a 1.96 ERA in 18 1/3 innings, Bedell allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out four batters in four innings during Peoria’s 6-3 loss to Beloit. The first two runs Bedell gave came on a two-run home run with two outs in the fourth inning. The other came on a two-out single later in the frame. The four frames on Tuesday night from the Mizzou product made it the seventh time in his last 11 starts that Bedell has reached four or more innings of work. Through 96 innings this year, Bedell owns a 2.44 ERA and has fanned 106 batters.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Antico reached 51 stolen bases on the year with successful steals of second and third base in the fourth inning of Springfield’s win over Tulsa. All 51 of Antico’s successful steal attempts have come in his last 96 games after he did not attempt a steal in the first 19 games he played in to begin 2023. The 2021 eighth-round pick is 51-for-59 on steal attempts after he was 67-for-74 to lead the Cardinals’ system in steals a year ago.

Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo, Class AAA Memphis: The righty did not allow a hit, walked two batters, struck out two, and gave up a run in two innings of relief work for Memphis. Granillo touched 95.9 mph with his fastball and got five swing-and-misses with his three-pitch mix for a 36% whiff rate, per Statcast. Two of the swings-and-misses Granillo induced came on his fastball, two came on his slider, and one on his changeup. Since making his Class AAA debut in August, Granillo has allowed five runs, struck out 10 batters, and walked 10 in 7 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.