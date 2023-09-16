A successful steal attempt of second base in the eighth inning of Class AA Springfield’s 3-2 loss on Friday extended Cardinals prospect Victor Scott II’s stolen base total to 95 on the year and placed him in sole possession of the MiLB lead.

His successful steal attempt in Springfield’s road loss gave him a one-base lead over Rays prospect Chandler Simpson, who is also a personal friend of Scott’s. It leaves Scott, 22, five stolen bases off his personal goal of 100 with two more regular season games left to play for Springfield.

Scott, whose first attempt on Friday was thwarted in the first inning, has swiped 43 bases in 64 games since he was promoted to Class AA in early July. Including 130 games with Class High-A Peoria to begin the season, Scott has been caught stealing 13 times.

Along with his stolen base, Scott went two-for-five as the S-Cards’ leadoff hitter. He is batting .322 with a .372 on-base percentage and an .812 OPS across 273 at-bats following his promotion.

Here are other notable performances from Cardinals prospects:

Infielder Thomas Saggese, Class AAA Memphis: Coming off a four-hit game on Thursday, Saggese followed that performance with a three-for-six game that included his first home run at the Triple-A level. Saggese’s home run came in the form of a 405-foot, three-run shot in the ninth inning of Memphis’s 13-4 win over Norfolk. The home run from the 21-year-old infield prospect was his 26th in 132 games — 122 of which came at the Class AA level. Eleven of Saggese’s career-high 26 home runs have come since he was dealt from the Rangers to the Cardinals before this summer’s trade deadline. Since he switched organizations following the trade, Saggese is batting .321 with 11 doubles and 33 RBIs.

Right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse, Class AAA Memphis: To build upon his first five-inning start at the Triple-A level, Robberse provided 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball and matched a career-high in strikeouts with nine against Norfolk. The 21-year-old last struck out nine batters in a game on Sept. 17, 2022 for Toronto’s Class AA affiliate. Robberse threw 103 pitches in Friday’s outing and had a 40% swing-and-miss rate with his four-pitch arsenal. His slider and curveball both had a 43% whiff rate while his changeup induced six whiffs on eight swings — a 75% rate. The performance earned Robberse his second consecutive win in Triple-A.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks, Class High-A Peoria: The catching prospect went two-for-four and drew a walk in Peoria’s 9-3 elimination loss to Cedar Rapids in Game 3 of the Midwest League Division Series. Crooks’ two-hit game leaves him with a .272 average across 117 games in his first full professional season. The former fourth-round pick hit 29 doubles, 12 home runs, and 74 RBIs as Peoria’s primary catcher. Eighty-five of Crooks’ hits, 20 of his doubles, and 11 of his home runs came in his last 72 games. Prior to that stretch, the left-handed hitting catcher batted .197 with one home run and 16 RBIs in his first 44 games of the season.

Right-handed pitcher Edwin Nunez, Class High-A Peoria: Nunez allowed three runs on three hits and struck out three batters in two innings of relief work during Peoria’s loss. With the two innings of work, the hard-throwing righty ends his season with 68 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings of relief in time with High-A and Class Low-A Palm Beach. A year after he issued 26 walks in 33 1/3 innings and had a 15.6% walk rate, Nunez walked 30 batters and ended his regular season walking 10.8% of batters faced.

Peoria season ends ends in division series defeat

A 9-3 road loss to Cedar Rapids eliminated Class High-A Peoria from the Midwest League playoffs and ended its season. Under second-year manager Patrick Anderson and with prospects including Crooks, Nunez, Ian Bedell, and Max Rajcic on its roster to end the year, Peoria finished the 2023 regular season with a 69-63 overall record after going 56-76 in 2022.

As of this writing, Peoria was one of two Cardinals’ full-season affiliates to clinch a playoff spot with the other being Class Low-A Palm Beach. Class AA Springfield can clinch a playoff spot this weekend.