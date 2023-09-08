With his bat and on the base paths, Cardinals prospect Won-Bin Cho displayed some of the tools that have helped him climb up prospect rankings during his second season of professional baseball.

The 20-year-old outfielder went three-for-four with a double and two RBIs from the leadoff spot in Class Low-A Palm Beach's 11-5 loss. As a baserunner, Cho went four-for-four on stolen base attempts.

Cho’s havoc on the base paths was flashed in the fourth inning of the road loss when he stole second base after he reached base with a line drive single. The Korean-born outfielder followed the successful attempt by stealing third base moments later. An at-bat after the two successful tries, Cho scored a run when he swiped home plate. All three stolen bases came with two outs in the inning. The 20-year-old upped his stolen base total this season to 32 with the four-steal performance. He’s been caught stealing 10 times.

With the three-hit game — Cho’s 10th such performance this year — the outfielder prospect improved his average to .270 and OPS to .760 in 103 games.

Here are other notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, Class High-A Peoria: In his second outing back from the injured list after missing over three months, Hjerpe tossed a scoreless inning of relief on 12 pitches (six strikes) for Peoria during its 8-1 loss to Beloit. Hjerpe allowed one walk and struck out one batter swinging. He used his slider as the putaway pitch for the at-bat. The 2022 first-round pick made his IL return on Sunday with one run allowed in 2/3 of an inning of work. That outing was his first since May 30. He threw 20 pitches, struck out one batter, and walked another in the return after requiring arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow.

Right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby, Class AA Springfield: The 21-year-old needed 51 pitches (34 strikes) to complete three innings of work during his start for Springfield. Roby allowed one run on one hit, struck out two, and walked two batters before he exited the game at the start of the fourth inning. With the outing — Roby’s third since he was acquired by the Cardinals from the Rangers at this season’s MLB trade deadline — the righty has allowed three runs, nine hits, struck out 14 batters, and walked three in nine innings. Roby’s 51 pitches on Tuesday were his most since making his Cardinals organizational debut, which was delayed as he rehabbed from a right shoulder injury that forced him on the IL for around 11 weeks.

Right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein, Class AAA Memphis: Looking to build upon consistent results from his first month in the Cardinals’ system and in Triple-A, Kloffenstein allowed one hit and walked four batters across five scoreless innings while during Memphis’s 7-6 loss to Nashville. Kloffenstein’s five scoreless frames notched his second consecutive scoreless outing of five innings. He’s allowed three hits in that span. Since he made his debut for Memphis after getting traded from the Blue Jays’ system, Kloffenstein has logged five innings in all but one of his first six outings. The only outing during which the 23-year-old righty did not complete five innings was a four-inning relief appearance on Aug. 23. He’s posted a 2.17 ERA and allowed a .190 average to opposing hitters in 29 frames for the Redbirds.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: Batting fifth for a Springfield ball club within striking distance of a playoff spot, Antico lifted the S-Cards to a 5-4 win when he singled home two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Drillers. The hit kept Springfield (66-63 overall, 32-28 in the second half) one game behind Wichita for first place in the Texas League North second-half standings with nine games left to play in the regular season. Along with aiding the S-Cards to a walk-off win, Antico’s pair of RBIs set a season-high for the speedster. Through 118 games with Springfield, Antico has driven in 64 runs while stealing 51 bases and posting career-highs in average (.259) and OPS (.778).