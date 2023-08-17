Looking to capitalize on the final stretch of the minor league season after missing time because of injury, Cardinals prospect Gordon Graceffo took a step in the right direction for that goal during Class AAA Memphis’s 10-0 Wednesday night win.

Graceffo tossed five scoreless innings, notched six strikeouts, and limited Norfolk to two hits and three walks in his start for the Redbirds. The 23-year-old, who expressed recently that he was not “totally myself yet,” flashed 98.2 mph with his fastball and averaged 95.9 mph with the pitch, per Statcast. It touched as high as 96 mph in the final inning of his 82-pitch outing.

On the night, Graceffo got eight swing-and-misses. Four came on his fastball and four on his curveball that he threw 14 times and landed for a called strike four times.

The scoreless start earned Graceffo (4-2) his third win since he came off the injured list in mid-June after he dealt with right shoulder inflammation. In that span, Graceffo’s made nine appearances, eight of which were starts, posted a 4.30 ERA across 44 frames, and fanned 38 batters.

Here are other notable performances by Cardinals minor leaguers:

Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas, Class AAA Memphis: Once Graceffo exited the game, Thomas continued to silence hitters by allowing just one hit and no walks in five frames for Memphis’s second consecutive shutout win over Norfolk. Thomas completed his outing on 42 pitches — 31 of which were strikes — and had a 42% whiff rate with his pitch arsenal. The lefty induced five groundouts and allowed only a single in the eighth inning that he negated in the next at-bat with a double play on a groundout. Like Graceffo, Thomas missed time because of an injury. Thomas, 25, went on the IL in early June and did not return until Aug. 2. The lefty’s four innings were his most in four outings since his activation. He’s struck out 10 batters and allowed six runs in 8 1/3 innings since he returned.

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: Herrera continued his strong August with a two-for-four game that included a double and two RBIs. The catching prospect’s two-hit game improved him to a .325 average and a .460 on-base percentage through his last 11 games. The current month for Herrera includes nine RBIs, nine walks, and five multi-hit performances. On the year, Herrera is slashing .305/.438/.528 with a career-high 23 doubles.

Infielder Thomas Saggese, Class AA Springfield: Saggese broke up a potential no-hit bid in the top of the seventh inning when he belted a leadoff home run to left field during Springfield’s 5-1 loss to Wichita. The home run was Saggese’s 20th of the year, furthering his career-high, and fourth in 48 at-bats within the Cardinals’ system. After he was traded from the Rangers’ system ahead of Major League Baseball’s Aug. 1 trade deadline, Saggese is slashing .354/.439/.688 with seven extra-base hits and eight RBIs for Springfield.

Outfielder Juan Yepez, Class AAA Memphis: Having batted .227 in his last 43 games while in the minors, Yepez broke out on Wednesday when he belted two home runs and drove in six runs during Memphis’s win. Yepez’s first home run was a three-run blast in the first inning that traveled 366 feet and had a 108.2 mph exit velocity. The second was a solo shot in the second innings that cleared the tall left-field wall at AutoZone Park. Yepez’s two-home run night was his first multi-home run performance of the year while his six RBIs set a season-high.

Right-handed pitcher Inohan Paniagua, Class High-A Peoria: The righty was handed his first loss of the season when he allowed four runs in five innings against Cleveland affiliate, Lake County. Both the four runs and five innings set season-highs for Paniagua, who was sidelined until July because of a shoulder injury. Paniagua struck out five batters in the outing to give him 25 in 25 innings across seven High-A starts. He sports a 3.24 ERA and has limited hitters to a .178 average while with Peoria.