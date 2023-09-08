Although he knew what his success on the mound meant for him as MLB’s trade deadline neared, the news Cardinals prospect Adam Kloffenstein received during the fourth inning of his last game in the Blue Jays' system still came as a surprise to him.

While seated on the bench of Class AA New Hampshire’s home dugout next to teammate Sem Robberse during a July 30 game, Kloffenstein was approached by the club's manager Cesar Martin, who had a message for the two pitchers. They were told they needed to head into the clubhouse to speak on the phone with Toronto’s farm director.

That's when Kloffenstein and Robberse learned they were getting traded to the Cardinals in exchange for reliever Jordan Hicks.

“I had gone through many trade deadlines in my career and never been a part of anything like that,” Kloffenstein, 23, said in a recent phone interview. “I just didn't really think much of it. I hadn't heard anything from my agent. I hadn't heard anything from social media. It just really wasn't on my mind. It really took me off guard.”

Learning who he was traded for helped Kloffenstein put into context what it meant to him.

“When you get traded, you really hope that it's a scenario where the team that's letting you go doesn't want to have to let you go but they're getting a really good player, and the team that's getting you is willing to give up somebody that they really value in order to get you,” he said. “And that seems to be the case in this scenario.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot.”

A Texas native and former third-round Blue Jays pick in the 2018 draft, Kloffenstein has made six appearances (five starts) for Class AAA Memphis following the trade. Prior to the deal, Kloffenstein had not pitched above Class AA. But since making his debut in the Cardinals’ system, the right-hander owns a 2.17 ERA, has limited opposing hitters to a .190 average, and struck out 26 batters in 29 innings for Memphis.

In his latest outing, Kloffenstein pitched five scoreless frames and limited Nashville to one hit on Thursday night. The righty’s most recent start marked his second consecutive scoreless start of five innings and was his fifth time logging five innings of work and allowing fewer than two runs in a start.

“I feel like I'm fitting in pretty well and I've been comfortable out there,” Kloffenstein said days prior to Thursday’s start. “Getting more and more comfortable every outing. Obviously, I don't know these hitters at all so it's just kind of like trust your stuff and see what happens and let the catcher kind of lead the way. The catchers have been awesome working with us. You just kind of let them lead the way and see what happens.”

Through 23 outings across two organizations and two levels in 2023, Kloffenstein has a 2.97 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 118 innings. Of his career-high 131 strikeouts, 105 of those came in 89 innings (17 starts) for Toronto's Class AA affiliate.

To go along with the strikeout success, Kloffenstein entered Friday with a 51% ground ball rate. He ranked 14th in that category among MiLB pitchers with a minimum of 110 innings pitched while sitting in 23rd with a 13.4% swinging strike rate under the same innings requirements, per FanGraphs.

All of this comes after Kloffenstein used the past winter to correct what he called “tough” 2021 and 2022 seasons.

As a 20-year-old in Class High-A during the 2021 campaign, the former 88th overall pick posted a career-worst 6.22 ERA and a 13.1% walk rate in 23 starts within the Blue Jays’ system.

The struggles led to some self-reflection for Kloffenstein, who was a former Texas Christian University commit and received a $2.45-million signing bonus when he was drafted with a pick that had a $652,900 assigned slot value.

“I thought I was the man. I thought that I was better than everybody,” Kloffenstein said of his 2021 season. “I just had these insane expectations of myself. I wanted to go scoreless every time out. I wanted to beat every guy and then in that spot, when that started not happening, it just kind of spirals.”

The issues persisted in the form of a 5.54 ERA in 24 starts between High-A and Double-A during the 2022 season. That led the 6-foot-5 righty to enter last winter unprotected in December's Rule 5 draft. He went unselected. Kloffenstein is currently not on the Cardinals' 40-man roster and would need to be added to it in order to be protected from the Rule 5 draft this upcoming December.

While he remained within Toronto’s system, Kloffenstein reevaluated himself in various aspects including the mental, physical, and mechanical sides of pitching. Off the field, he surrounded himself with a strong support system. On the field, he implemented a cutter this past spring training to help combat lefties and complement his sinker — the latter of the two pitches he described as his “bread and butter." He's gone into his starts looking to fill the strike zone and pitch to contact.

Those changes have gotten Kloffenstein back to “what made me good in the first place."

“It's just kind of looking at yourself in the mirror and deciding, is this going to be the way that it ends or am I going to be what be what I know I can be?” he said. “And that's pretty much the difference that we've made this year.”