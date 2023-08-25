Amid stretch at the plate during which he was hitless in 16 consecutive at-bats at the Class AA level, Cardinals prospect Victor Scott II reassured himself that he was doing the right things.

He felt the contact was there, but the box score through those mid-August games didn’t show that.

“It's kind of hard to just sit here and say, 'All you've got to do is, you've just got to keep hitting,'" Scott said in phone interview early this week. "Because I mean, I was at that point where I'm like, 'This, it sucks. Nothing is falling. I'm doing things right. It's just not going my way.'"

Scott, amid the longest hitless stretch he’s faced through 111 games this year, kept his same approach and since has gone 13-for-31 (.419 average) with three doubles and two home runs in his last seven games.

“But sure enough, they end up falling,” Scott said.

In 45 games while in Double-A Springfield, Scott, 22, owns a .321 average, .373 on-base percentage, and a .428 slugging percentage — all of which are improvements from his first 66 games of 2023 with Class High-A Peoria.

The speedster has swiped 29 bases on 32 attempts with Springfield to give him 78 on the year. He entered Friday six stolen bases behind the MiLB lead held by Chandler Simpson, a Rays prospect and a friend of Scott’s.

“I've been able to dial in on what my game is even more, and then take that to the next level,” Scott said of his experience in Class AA. “Because I know in Peoria, I was just kind of still trying to figure out and master how I'm playing the game. Getting that call-up was the reassurance that, 'Okay, I think I'm on the right path. I'm doing things right to take those further steps to the bigs.’”

Along with an improved slash line and continued stolen base success, Scott has produced a 24.5% line drive rate while in Double-A — a jump of nearly 10% from where he was at while in Class High-A — and has had dips in groundball and fly ball rates, per FanGraphs.

“I can definitely see it,” he said. “As a guy who is that leadoff guy, my whole goal is that a line drive normally falls. I just try to hit that line drive.”

The 22-year-old said the line drive success is a combination of his swing mechanics and his approach. He used Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez as an example of someone who has a short bat path to the ball, a low strikeout rate, and high line drive rate.

A similar style is what Scott aims for.

Scott, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, utilizes a hitting tee as part of his preparation for games. The drills he works on reinforce making contact with “the square part of the ball” rather than not getting too much under it. The swing he takes allow him to get a feel for his body in order to repeat his mechanics.

“It’s almost like subconsciously I’m training myself to repeat the perfect swing,” he said.

The consistent offense for Scott continues what has been a breakout season for the speedy outfielder.

Scott, who was one of two Cardinals prospects that earned a spot in this year’s Futures Game, entered Friday tied for the sixth-most hits in all of minor league baseball. By the start of the weekend, Class AA Springfield infielder Thomas Saggese, Scott’s teammate, led MiLB with 143 hits. Class AAA Memphis infielder Cesar Prieto sat in third place with 141. Both Saggese and Prieto were acquired by the Cardinals in trade deadline deals.

Although he’s produced a higher average while in Double-A, Scott has a 5.9% walk rate — a clip about 3% lower than his rate while in High-A. He believes pitchers with better command have made free passes harder to earn.

“I'm an aggressive hitter already,” Scott said. “If I get hits, rather than walks, it's okay with me as long as I'm just getting on base.”

Tactics like longer holds when pitchers come set on the mound, slide steps, and stronger and more accurate throwing arms from catchers across the new level have brought new challenges to the 22-year-old when it comes to base stealing bases. Conversations with Springfield manager Jose Leger have allowed Scott to pick up on tendencies from different pitchers and understand their mechanics to help with better jumps on on the base paths.

At 79 stolen bases through 111 games, Scott has sights on chasing down Simpson for the MiLB lead because that is when the “real countdown” will start for him.

The real countdown:

“Just trying to get to 100,” Scott said. “I mean, if I can get past 100, great, but it's just real hard to steal 100 bases.”