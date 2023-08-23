Riding a wave of momentum heading into his third week within the Cardinals system, Thomas Saggese kept his high rate of offense rolling on Tuesday.

The infield prospect went two-for-four with a pair of singles in Class AA Springfield’s 10-4 loss to Corpus Christi. Saggese, who started at second base, improved his average to .321 and OPS to .933 through 112 Class AA games. The 21-year-old entered the road series opener with 139 hits — one off the MiLB lead behind Marlins prospect Javier Sanoja’s 140. With his two hits, Saggese maintained a lead within the Cardinals organization.

Through his first 19 games since he came to the Cardinals as a part of the deal that sent Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to the Rangers, Saggese is slashing .361/.440/.708. He’s homered six times, driven in 13 runs, and hit for the cycle while he adapts to his new organization.

Here are other notable performances by Cardinals minor leaguers:

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, Class AAA Memphis: The hard-throwing righty got his fastball up to 97.8 mph as he logged 4 2/3 innings, allowed three runs, and struck out four batters in Class AAA Memphis’s 9-5 win to Charlotte. Graceffo walked four batters in the road contest and was hurt by a three-run home run in the fifth inning. With the outing — Graceffo’s first since he threw five scoreless frames — Graceffo has allowed 12 runs in his last 18 2/3 innings of work.

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Looking to break out of a slump, Gomez hit a 421-foot home run and delivered his second consecutive multi-hit game to get him to a .229 average on the year. The 24-year-old belted a two-run home run in the sixth inning marking his 25th home run of the year. Gomez’s homer was his second in his last two games after he did not homer for 17 consecutive games.

Infielder Cesar Prieto, Class AAA Memphis: The utility infielder’s hitting streak came to an end at 15 consecutive games with a zero-for-four performance in Memphis’s win over Charlotte. Prieto’s streak extended back to July 29 — when he was a prospect in the Orioles’ system before he was traded to the Cardinals in the Jack Flaherty deal. During the 15-game hitting streak, Prieto went 23-for-63 (.365 average) with a .914 OPS. Although he didn’t extend the hit streak, Prieto was credited with an RBI when he drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning.

Left-handed pitcher Pete Hansen, Class Low-A Palm Beach: With five innings of work and two runs allowed, Hansen earned his 10th win of the season as Palm Beach defeated Tampa, the Yankees’ Low-A affiliate, 8-4 on the road. Hansen threw 86 pitches, notched four strikeouts, and walked four batters. The former third-round pick got six swing-and-misses with his slider and three on his changeup, per Statcast. Of the 16 balls put in play against the lefty, six were groundouts and only two had exit velocities above 95 mph. The three strikeouts for Hansen (10-3) gave him 114 on the year across 103 innings. He sports a 3.32 ERA through 21 starts.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks, Class High-A Peoria: Crooks delivered one of Peoria’s three runs in its 14-3 loss to West Michigan when he connected on a solo home run in the fifth inning. The former fourth-round pick’s homer was his 11th on the year and third in August. During August, Crooks is batting .354 with a .382 on-base percentage and a .585 slugging percentage. The productive month has raised Crooks’ slash line from .247/.342/.392 at the start of the month to .266/.349/.434 by the end of Tuesday.

Right-handed pitcher Inohan Paniagua, Class High-A Peoria: Paniagua lasted four innings and gave up five runs on six hits during his start for Peoria. Paniagua’s start was plagued by a three-run first inning during which he gave up a three-run home run to the game’s third batter after he walked the first two. The fourth run Paniagua allowed came in the fourth inning on an RBI single. The start moved Paniagua to 0-2 on the year. Although he’s struck out 20 batters in his last 16 2/3 innings, Paniagua has allowed 11 runs and 18 hits during that period.

Roby activated, to start in Springfield

Tekoah Roby, a right-handed pitching prospect acquired by the Cardinals from the Rangers at this year’s trade deadline, was activated off the injured list and is set to make his Springfield debut on Saturday. Roby rehabbed at the Cardinals complex in Jupiter, Florida for a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since early June. Roby, 21, was listed as a top-five prospect in the Rangers’ system where he went 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings before the deal.