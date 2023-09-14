For about an hour on July 30, right-handed pitching prospect Tekoah Roby was told “not to do anything” baseball-related.

At the time, the 21-year-old Roby was rehabbing from a shoulder injury that kept him out of game action since early June while in the Rangers’ farm system. But as a key piece in a trade deadline deal between the Cardinals and Rangers, the righty had to take a break while the move was getting finalized.

The brief hold gave him time to process what was going on.

“I mean, my initial reaction was like, ‘Is this really happening?’” Roby said. “I was definitely starting to think about all the people that I got so close with and having to say goodbye to them. In that time period where I didn’t know really what was going to happen, I was just kind of very uncertain.

”It was a little bit scary at first, but as I was kind of thinking about it more and more, I knew that whatever happened, it was kind of the Lord had a plan, and I knew that it was going to be alright.”

Roby was acquired by the Cardinals in a deal that shipped left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery and right-hander Chris Stratton to the Rangers and brought him along with infield prospect Thomas Saggese, and lefty reliever John King to the Cardinals.

After continuing his rehab with the Cardinals, Roby has made four starts since he was acquired in the deadline deal. He logged 12 innings, allowed four runs, and fanned 19 batters for a Class AA Springfield club that held a one-game lead in the Texas League North second-half playoff standings at the start of Wednesday.

“I think it was a pretty seamless transition,” Roby said of the move.

Unlike the other prospects acquired by the Cardinals ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Roby did not immediately report to an affiliate club. Rather than reporting to Class AA Springfield along with Saggese after the deal was official, Roby was sent to the Cardinals complex in Jupiter, Florida, where he continued his rehab.

Roby spent around three weeks in Jupiter before he was cleared to join Springfield for his first appearance as a Cardinals prospect. The moment of putting on a Cardinals minor league affiliate jersey for the first time was when Roby said the realities of the trade “really hit” him.

It came with some emotions.

“I was definitely nervous,” he said of his first appearance. “I remember that whole week, just as soon as I got here, I felt the nerves of the whole thing performing with a new org. But I mean, nerves just mean you care. I’ve always kept that in mind whenever I get nervous or anxious about a start. It just means that I care, and it means that I love what I do.”

He allowed one run on one hit and struck out six in three innings during his debut start on Aug. 26.

“And a lot of times, you can use those things to your advantage,” Roby said. “I think that’s kind of what I was able to do, fortunately.”

A 2020 third-round pick by the Rangers in the pandemic-shortened draft, Roby reached Double-A in 2023 after logging 126 2/3 innings and striking out 161 batters while in Class Low-A and High-A in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

As a member of the Double-A Frisco’s rotation to begin his third season in the minors, Roby held a 5.05 ERA and notched 50 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings. He logged six innings in four of his first nine starts prior to exiting a June 3 start due to injury after one inning of work.

Getting sidelined by a shoulder injury was a “pretty new” experience for him. Through his first three starts since his return, he reached a high of 51 pitches and completed three innings each time he took the mound. With four games left in the regular season after Wednesday, a chance for Roby to continue to get innings could come if Springfield secures its spot in the playoffs playoff.

Knowing that it “may be a while” before he is back to being built up for six-inning starts, Roby is not worried about going deep into games with the opportunities that remain for him this year.

He’s just looking to pitch.

“It’s definitely challenging. Once you’re back in a game environment, that’s kind of the hardest part is being patient throughout the buildup,” Roby said. “Not even three months ago, I was able to go up to six innings almost seven innings deep into a game.

”Not being able to do that can be frustrating, but that’s just kind of a test to see how well you can kind of block out that noise and still go and pitch the best however many pitches or however many innings it may be.”