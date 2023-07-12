SEATTLE — Throughout this past week in and around Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, any hint of the Houston Astros was greeted by vociferous boos. Commissioner Rob Manfred walked to a podium to announce the Astros’ first pick in the MLB Draft and could barely get the name out over the jeers and the kid wasn’t even an Astro yet.

Manager Dusty Baker trotted out of the dugout during the team introductions Tuesday night ahead of the 93rd All-Star Game, and boos drowned out his name, too.

The stench of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017 still lingers, curdling into resentment, especially in the home of a division rival.

Only the Midsummer Classic could turn those boos into cheers.

In the bottom of the ninth inning with the American League down by a run and two outs, all that stood between the crowd of 47,159 and a potential game-winning at-bat by Mariners sensation Julio Rodriguez was, fittingly, an Astro. Despite needing to get on base to bring Rodriguez to the plate, Tucker was again greeted by boos. When he worked a walk against NL closer Craig Kimbrel, the ballpark roared. Here comes Julio.

“I was like, ‘If I get out, they’ll probably just continue to boo me, but maybe worse because Julio was there,’” Tucker said. “But if I get on and he hits a homer right there and he walks it off, I’ll probably get cheered way more. It was one way or the other. Cheers or boos.”

There was a third outcome, one not seen this time of year since 2012.

After walks to Tucker and Rodriguez put the tying run on second base, Kimbrel struck out Jose Ramirez to secure a 3-2 victory for the National League. It was the NL’s first since Tony La Russa, coming out of his first retirement, skippered the NL to a shutout win in 2012. Rockies catcher Elias Diaz struck a two-run, go-ahead homer in the eighth inning to end the NL’s nine-game losing streak in the Midsummer Classic and become Colorado’s first ever winner of the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award.

The NL had gone nearly 30 years since last go-ahead homer in the eighth inning or later of the All-Star Game, though that too was by a player from a 1993 expansion club. Jeff Conine hit a solo homer in the eighth inning of the 1995 All-Star Game to win in Texas.

The National League won only four of the next 26 All-Star Games.

Make it five of 27.

“I don’t think they really pay too much attention to that anymore,” National League manager Rob Thomson said. “I think if you’re playing in a game, you want to win. But I don’t think there was much significance to that at all.”

Thomson’s Phillies, the defending National League champs, helped yank the game back to the Senior Circuit and close it. Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos flexed his versatility by playing center field for the first time – asked to do so by his manager because who else did he have on the roster to play center? Castellanos drew a nine-pitch walk in the eighth inning ahead of pinch-hitter Diaz. That put the runner on base to erase the American League’s 2-1 lead.

Thomson then turned to his Philly closer, Kimbrel. He darted around two walks in the ninth inning to secure the first save by an NL reliever since 2011.

“That was probably one of the better All-Star Games that I’ve been a part of,” Baker said.

It did offer memorable flashes of drama and fun.

And that one moment, thanks to Tucker, of oh-so, almost epic.

The first two ball put in play against AL closer Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ ace, were deep fly balls – one to right field and the next to left. Adolis Garcia ranged back, back, and jumped to make a catch at the wall for the first out. The second out came in left field where Garcia’s good friend and fellow former Cardinals prospect Randy Arozarena ran to the left-field, twisted, and came up with a catch for the second out.

Asked after the game who had the better catch, Arozarena said: “Me.”

And then he pantomimed how far back he had to go for the catch, fighting the afternoon glare and movement of the ball.

“Me for sure,” he said.

In the bottom of the first inning, when Angels’ two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani had his first at-bat as the AL’s DH, the sell-out crowd began the loudest recruitment yet of the pending free agent. A cheer that began somewhere out there in the right-field corner spread through the entire T-Mobile Park, serenading Ohtani with an invite.

“Come to Seattle.”

Clap. Clap. Clap.

“Come to Seattle.”

Clap. Clap. Clap.

“Come to Seattle.”

Clap. Clap. Clap.

“Never experienced anything like that,” said Ohtani, who baseball has never experienced anything like at all. “But I definitely heard it.”

The American League took a lead in the second on Tampa Bay infielder Yandy Diaz’s solo homer off Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller. The NL tied the game, 1-1, when J. D. Martinez doubled and scored on .400-flirting Miami Marlins infielder Luis Arraez. In the sixth inning, Toronto’s Bo Bichette lofted a fly ball to right field that was deep enough to score Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez. That was where the game remained until Diaz’s pinch-hit homer in the eighth – and the storybook, Hollywood, fairy tale ending that could have been in the ninth.

Rodriguez, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year and already a two-time All-Star before his 23rd birthday, put on a show Monday night with 41 homers in one round of the Derby at his home ballpark. He did not have any moments to maximize in the All-Star Game until he had the chance at the biggest moment of them all. Once the boos subsided.

“My only job was to get on base whether it was a hit, hit by pitch, or walk,” Tucker said. “Whatever. All I was trying to do was get Julio an at-bat there. Probably one of my toughest at-bats because Julio was on deck. There were two outs. And I just had to get on, just honestly to give that crowd the excitement of that Julio at-bat.”

Thanks to Tucker’s walk, Rodriguez had a swing at winning the All-Star Game.

In his home ballpark.

With a walk-off.

“I was just thinking, ‘Hey, man he would bring the house down and the whole baseball world and the town down,’” Baker said. “This was a moment that very rarely is going to happen in your life. I always wanted to play in an All-Star Game and in my hometown, and it never happened. It was all set up. It was all set up.”

Kimbrel just did not play along.

Rodriguez walked on seven pitches.

“My thought was just get a good pitch to drive and just let’s try to win this game,” said Rodriguez, who was 11 the last time the NL won a Midsummer Classic. “I had to pass the baton.”

Five pitches later the game was over.

The National League’s latest long drought without a win was over.

Seattle could go back to booing Astros.

“I was not stealing whatsoever,” Tucker said, laughing. “If I got caught stealing to finish the game right there with Julio that would not go over well.”

How could he tell?