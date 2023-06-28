Jet-lagged and somewhat travel weary from their weekend trip overseas, the Cardinals received their wake-up call in the third inning on Tuesday night when the defending World Series champion Houston Astros took a two-run lead on a high-arching home run by their catcher Martin Maldonado.

The Cardinals, urgently needing to show they’ve got the wherewithal to still be competitive this season, responded to the early deficit by scoring four unanswered runs on their way to a series-opening 4-2 win in front of a home crowd at Busch Stadium.

“No one is going to care how we feel today,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “Jet lagged doesn’t matter. You fall behind two-nothing, you’ve got to find a way to fight back. That’s all that matters. They were able to do that.

“Am I feeling it? Are they? A little bit, yeah. At the end of the day, you still have to find a way to win. To their credit, they didn’t give in. They continued to fight and put together a pretty good game against a really good pitcher.”

The rally and all of the Cardinals’ scoring came at the expense of one of the stingiest pitchers in the major leagues in Astros left-hander Framber Valdez. The Cardinals collected four runs on eight hits and three walks against Valdez.

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong and third baseman Nolan Arenado were driving forces offensively. DeJong, who went 1-for-3 with a home run, drove in the club’s first two runs to pull them even. Then Arenado drove in the go-ahead run with a clutch display of hitting and scored the insurance run on a heads-up base running play.

Valdez, A 29-year-old southpaw from the Dominican Republic, entered the night boasting the second-best earned-run average in the majors (2.27) and having been even more dominant of late – a 1.50 ERA in his previous six starts. He’d allowed just three runs in this previous two stats (15 innings), and he’d been spotted a two-run advantage against the Cardinals (33-45).

Valdez entered the day with the highest groundball percentage (58%) among American League starting pitchers, and his career groundball rate of 66% is the best in the majors since 2018 (among pitchers with at least 300 innings pitched).

“That pitcher is probably one of the best groundball pitchers in the game, you could tell by his ERA and the year that he’s having,” Arenado said. “So for us to do that was great. To get a win against him is huge, especially Game 1.”

DeJong got the offense into the scoring column in the bottom of the third, the half inning after Maldonado’s homer gave the Astros a two-run edge.

DeJong’s third home run in his last seven games made the score 2-1. He smashed a 1-2 curveball left over the inner half of the plate into the left field stands roughly 405 feet away. That was just the third home run Valdez had given up since the beginning of May.

In the fourth inning, DeJong collected his second RBI of the day when he lofted a sacrifice fly to deep right-center field with the bases loaded. That tied the score 2-2.

With Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery holding the Astros in check, the score remained tied when the Cardinals batted in the fifth inning.

Paul Goldschmidt drew a one-out walk to put the go-ahead run on base in the fifth inning with Arenado coming to the plate.

Arenado crushed a Valdez changeup to right field for an RBI double, the 1,600th hit of his career. Goldschmidt scored on the play and an errant throw to the plate by Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon allowed Arenado to advance to third base.

That go-ahead RBI by Arenado, his 16th of the season, gave the Cardinals their first lead of the day.

After Willson Contreras grounded out to third base for the second out of the frame and rookie slugger Jordan Walker drew a walk, Arenado broke for home on a pitch in the dirt that caromed away from Astros catcher Maldonado toward the visiting dugout side of the grass.

“I just kind of had a good jump, I guess, and I saw the ball get away,” Arenado said. “I went for it. He hasn’t really been missing with his curveball up. There’s been a few passed balls and a few balls in the dirt. So I was just making sure that if it got off a little ways I would go for it.”

Arenado advanced to second base earlier in the game on a wild pitch, and he said it had been part of the pregame prep and the coaching staff constantly reminds players when their on base and drives home the importance of taking advantage of those opportunities.

Maldonado scrambled and quickly threw to Valdez covering home plate. Valdez applied the tag and got on Arenado as he slid into the plate.

At least that’s how it appeared at first glance, and that’s how home plate umpire Alan Porter called the play. Arenado immediately signaled to the bench to challenge the play.

After a video review, it was clear that Valdez missed when he swiped to tag Arenado. The replay official overturned the call on the field, and the Cardinals took a 4-2 advantage.

“That was an important play,” Marmol said. “He got a good read on it, a good slide, avoided the tag. I like him being aggressive there. From a momentum standpoint, that was a really big play.”

That wild pitch by Valdez was his third of the game, the most in an outing in his career.

Montgomery (5-7) registered his ninth quality start of the season. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk. He also struck out six.

“I don't think either of us had much time to breathe in between innings,” Montgomery said of the pitching battle with Valdez. “It was kind of back-and-forth, back-and-forth. We just kind of kept chipping away. Our hitters did a great job. Put together some good (at-bats).”

The Astros threatened to cut into the Cardinals’ lead in the seventh inning when they loaded the bases with two outs against Montgomery via a double, a single and a walk.

Marmol turned to reliever Giovanny Gallegos for the final out of the inning. Astros manager Dusty Baker countered by calling upon left-handed hitting Bligh Madris as a pinch hitter.

After Madris fouled off the first 3-2 pitch he saw from Gallegos, Madris then hit a high fly ball to left field for the final out of the inning as the Astros stranded the bases loaded.

Gallegos pitched 1 1/3 scoreless, and Jordan Hicks tossed a scoreless ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Prior to Tuesday night, they hadn’t won a game at home since June 9. They’d left St. Louis having lost five consecutive home games before they hit the road with stops in New York City and Washington, D.C., before their transatlantic flight to London.

“It was nice to have the off-day,” DeJong said. “It’s still waking up kind of early, but I think that will change in the next few says. I think we’ll all be pretty tired after tonight.

“It was a good fight for us. I’m glad we came out strong in this first game. Monty did a great job. Our bullpen did a great job. We got some timely hits, just kind of kept the pressure on throughout the game.”

Still stuck in the basement of the National League Central Division standings, the Cardinals have now won six of their last eight games. With another day of rest and re-acclimation under their belts, they can clinch another series victory with a win on Wednesday night.

“Our motto right now is just keep winning series,” DeJong said. “Winning the first game of the series is a good start. For us, we’re not going to try to bite it all off with one piece. We want to just keep chipping away at it and picking each other up. Starting in a 2-0 hole, we just knew we had to put together some good at-bats. Monty did a good job the rest of his innings, shutting them down and giving us a chance to get back in the game.”

