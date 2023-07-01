First pitch for the first game of Saturday’s split doubleheader is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. CT at Busch Stadium.

After being limited to at-bats as the Cardinals’ designated hitter on Thursday, Nolan Arenado felt well enough Saturday to return to the field at third base for game one of a split doubleheader against the Yankees. Arenado tweaked his back while sliding into home plate on Tuesday and re-aggravated the injury on Wednesday while trying to turn a double play.

Arenado returns to his usual four-spot in the lineup for the first game of the spilt doubleheader against the Yankees after Friday’s originally scheduled opener was postponed because of a thunderstorm.

Behind Arenado, rookie Jordan Walker carries his career-best and MLB-high 17-game hitting streak into a matchup against the Bronx Bombers and right-hander Luis Severino. During his 17-game hit streak which began on June 6 with a tape-measure solo home run in Texas, Walker is batting .386 with a .470 on-base percentage and a .649 slugging percentage. The streak is tied with Albert Pujols (2001) for the second-longest by a Cardinals rookie.

With two games scheduled for Saturday — the second of which is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT — the Cardinals used the 27th man on the roster for additional innings by recalling Dakota Hudson from Class AAA Memphis. Hudson, who dealt with a neck injury earlier this season, has a 6.00 ERA in 48 minor-league innings.

Lineups

Cardinals (33-47, 5th in NL Central, 10.0 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Jordan Walker, LF

6. Alec Burleson, 1B

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Tommy Edman, CF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Yankees (45-36, 3rd in AL East, 10.0 GB)

1. DJ Lemahieu, 1B

2. Jake Bauers, LF

3. Gleyber Torres, 2B

4. Anthony Rizzo, DH

5. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, CF

6. Billy McKinney, RF

7. Anthony Volpe, SS

8. Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

9.Kyle Higashioka, C

P: Luis Severino, RHP

Pitching matchups

RHP Jack Flaherty (4-5, 4.95 ERA): Flaherty had his previously scheduled start in London pushed back because of right hip tightness, but the injury was not severe enough to place him on the injured list. He last started on June 19 in Washington, D.C. and gave up six runs on a season-high 10 hits against the Nationals. The right-hander enters Saturday with 13 runs allowed in his last 22 innings. He’s allowed a .322 batting average and 10 walks across his four starts in June. The start will be the first in his career against the Yankees.

RHP Luis Severino (1-2, 5.25 ERA): Hampered by injuries for most of the past four seasons and delayed by a right lat strain to start 2023, Severino returned to the Yankees’ rotation towards the middle of May and found immediate success. He allowed three runs in his first two starts but followed that by allowing 21 runs in 24 2/3 innings and allowing a .324 batting average to his opponents over that stretch. The 29-year-old will make his Busch Stadium debut coming off a start in which he threw six scoreless innings at home against the AL West-leading Rangers. Severino’s quality start against Texas was his second in seven outings this year. This start against the Cardinals will be the first Severino’s career.

Number(s) to know

56-36 — The Cardinals’ record in doubleheaders since 2000.

Injury report

UT Brendan Donovan (throwing arm discomfort): A late scratch to Friday’s lineup before a thunderstorm forced the postponement of Friday’s game, Donovan will not throw for the next few day to allow issues in his arm to subside. He’ll go through a throwing program following the rest period. A scan of his arm on Friday did not cause any alarm for the club. Donovan is cleared to swing and could appear at DH or in a pinch hit role over the weekend. (Updated July 1)

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Naughton had season-ending surgery on June 26 to repair the flexor tendon in his forearm. During the procedure, the surgeon examined the integrity of Naughton’s elbow and determined that it did not need to be reconstructed, lessening the time that Naughton will need to recover. Naughton made four appearances in relief this season before he landed on the IL in early April. (Updated June 28)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer began a throwing program on Thursday. His return before the trade deadline is not likely. He’ll need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment after he has made strides in the coming two weeks with a throwing program that begins from “square one.” He felt discomfort in his right forearm while playing catch earlier this month, and he went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 10. The medical staff initially prescribed at least 10 days without throwing. (Updated June 28)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O’Neill took batting practice on the field prior to Friday’s opener against the Yankees as he continues to gradually increase his workouts and incorporate running, throwing, and swinging on each day. The batting practice session on the field was his first sine landing on the IL in early May. The outfielder’s hope over is to know in a few days about plans for a rehab assignment and noted that build up would be different and “a little bit longer” than previous rehab assignment’s he’s been on. The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on June 16. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return. (Updated June 30)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford was placed on the 15-day injured list and righty James Naile was recalled in a corresponding move on Friday. Woodford will undergo imaging to reveal the extent of the injury. He last pitched on Thursday and gave up four runs and provided 2 1/3 innings of relief in a 14-0 loss to the Astros. (Updated June 30)

What’s next

The Cardinals finish their homestand with a ballgame scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Sunday against the Yankees. Following the three-game set vs. the Bronx Bombers, the Cardinals fly to Miami for four games against the Marlins and to Chicago for three games against the White Sox before heading into the All-Star break.

