The Cardinals have struggled with the bases loaded this season. After coming up empty on a golden opportunity in the first inning, it looked as though those woes might prove costly again. However, they flipped the script in time to secure a win and stop their two-game losing slide from becoming a full streak.

Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson each delivered clutch hits with the bases loaded that accounted for four of the Cardinals' runs in a 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the finale of a three-game set at Busch Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The game also wrapped up a six-game home stand for the Cardinals, who went 3-3.

The Cardinals (59-78) avoided being swept at home by the Pirates in a three-game series for the first time since 1997.

Jordan Walker (2-for-4, two runs) and Richie Palacios (2-for-4) had two hits apiece. Walker also clubbed his 14th home run of the season.

Tommy Edman had a hit, walked twice, and scored twice. He also stole two bases to bump his team-leading total to 22.

Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson matched the longest outing of his professional career, at any level, with seven innings Sunday. He allowed three runs on seven hits, including a home run. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.

In his five starts since being recalled from Triple-A on July 31, Thompson has not allowed more than three runs in any of those starts. He has also registered 27 strikeouts and seven walks in that same span.

Left loaded … again

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the first inning when each of the first three batters reached base on a Lars Nootbaar single and back-to-back walks by Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman.

Pirates starting pitcher and former Cardinal Johan Oviedo walked six in the game.

Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes made a diving play to knock down a hard-hit ball by Nolan Arenado, and he threw home in time to get the force out with Nootbaar having frozen on contact to make sure the ball wasn’t caught.

The next batter, Alec Burleson, popped up to shortstop for the second out of the inning. Then Jordan Walker popped up in foul territory near first base to end the inning.

The Cardinals entered the day with an MLB-worst .176 batting average with the bases loaded this season.

Miguel Andujar goes down, gets one

Thompson hadn’t allowed a hit when Miguel Andujar yanked a cutter from Thompson off the inside corner of the plate and somehow kept it fair as he hooked it around the left-field foul pole and into the stands for a solo home run and the first run of the game for either team.

Andujar’s third home run of the season, which traveled an estimated 405 feet, gave the Pirates a one-run advantage.

The pitch that Andujar hit was just below the strike zone as well as being significantly off the plate inside.

Andujar has spent the majority of this season with the Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate. His home run off Thompson was his first against a left-handed pitcher in the majors this season.

Thompson has now allowed a home run in three of his last four starts.

Nolan Gorman gets them over the hump

In the second inning, the Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs thanks to a Tommy Edman single and walks by Nootbaar and Goldschmidt.

After they’d left the bases loaded with no outs in the first inning and having a track record of futility in those specific situations this season, the Cardinals got an ice-breaking two-run single by Gorman through the right side of the infield and into right field.

Gorman, one of two Cardinals with a grand slam this season, scorched a two-strike, 98-mph fastball from Oviedo to give the Cardinals their first two runs of the day.

The Cardinals tacked on a run thanks to Walker’s third-inning solo home run, his 14th of the season. That tied him with Rogers Hornsby for the fourth-most home runs by a Cardinals player before his 22nd birthday.

Zack Thompson’s longest outing

Thompson allowed two runs in the fourth inning, a frame that began with back-to-back singles by Pirates Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen. Connor Joe grounded into a force out at second base, and the Cardinals couldn’t turn the double play as Reynolds scored from third.

Two batters later, Liover Peguero smacked an RBI double off the left-field wall just out of the reach of Cardinals outfielder Richie Palacios, who leaped and crashed into the wall in an effort to make the catch.

The Peguero double tied the score, but Thompson didn’t allow another run the rest of the outing.

The Pirates put two runners on in the sixth inning when McCutchen collected his second hit of the day (and fourth of the series) followed by an Andujar single with two outs. Peguero grounded to third base to end the inning.

Thompson came back out for the seventh inning and retired the side in order. He finished with a strikeout of Pirates catcher Jason Delay. He got Delay to swing and miss at a cutter for the third strike.