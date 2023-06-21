First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. St. Louis time at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

With the Cardinals looking to secure their second series sweep of the season and extend their winning streak to a season-high five games, Nolan Gorman returns to St. Louis’s starting lineup and will start at second base in Wednesday’s series finale against the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

Gorman did not play Tuesday and enters the finale at Nationals Park with a career-worst 0-for-23 stretch at the plate and a .174 average across his last 30 games. The 23-year-old’s last hit came on June 12 against the Giants. He returns to the Cardinals lineup in the sixth spot of the order, where he’s taken 51 at-bats this year. He’s posted a 1.139 OPS, hit five of his 15 home runs, and driven in 14 of his 46 RBIs this season while hitting from the sixth spot.

Gorman will bat behind Willson Contreras, who starts at catcher and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs during Tuesday’s 9-3 win. The three hits represented the most Contreras has produced in a single game since joining the Cardinals.

Despite hitting safely in 13 consecutive games, Jordan Walker is not in the starting lineup Wednesday. Walker’s 13-game hit streak is the longest active streak in Major League Baseball. Wednesday will be Walker’s first time not in the Cardinals’ starting lineup since returning to the majors on June 2.

A win over Washington would give the Cardinals their first series sweep against a National League opponent in 2023. The only series sweep by St. Louis so far came against the Red Sox at Fenway Park in the middle of May. A win Friday would also be the Cardinals’ first series sweep vs. the Nationals since 2014.

Lineups

Cardinals (31-43, 5th in NL Central, 8.0 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, 3B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Dylan Carlson, RF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Nationals (27-45, 5th in NL East, 19.5 GB)

1. Lane Thomas, RF

2. Luis Garcia, 2B

3. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

4. Joey Meneses, DH

5. Corey Dickerson, LF

6. Keibert Ruiz, C

7. Dominic Smith, 1B

8. Derek Hill, CF

9. CJ Abrams, SS

P: Trevor Williams, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (4-4, 4.36 ERA): Looking to course correct his month of June, Mikolas comes into the road start 3-2 with a 3.80 ERA in eight outings away from Busch Stadium this season. Mikolas, the Cardinals’ opening-day starter, allowed a season-high six runs during his most recent start. After allowing just eight runs in 38 innings across May, Mikolas has given up 13 runs through 17 innings in June. He’s struck out just five batters in his last 17 innings and allowed 25 hits. He’s been the losing pitcher of record in each of his last three outings.

RHP Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.50 ERA): In his first season with the Nationals after spending time with the Pirates, Cubs, and Mets, Williams has completed six or more innings in just two of his 14 starts this year. He’s allowed four or more runs in three of the last four times he’s taken the mound and given up a team-high 14 home runs. Williams allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Marlins during his last start. Opposing hitters are batting .271 vs. him.

Number to know

105 — The number of home runs the Cardinals have hit this season, which ranks sixth most in Major League Baseball.

Injury report

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Naughton will have season-ending surgery on June 26 to repair the flexor tendon in his forearm, the Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy reported from Washington, D.C. Naughton made four appearances in relief this season before he landed on the IL in early April. (Updated June 19)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer felt discomfort in his right forearm Sunday while playing catch, and the concern prompted the Cardinals to put him on the injured list and prescribe several days without throwing. The move to the 15-day IL is backdated to June 10. (Updated June 12)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on June 16. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return. (Updated June 16)

What’s next

The last leg of the Cardinals’ three-city road trip that began in New York and included a stop in Washington, D.C. takes them across the Atlantic Ocean to London where they play the Cubs in a two-game series beginning Saturday.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.