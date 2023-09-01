The Cardinals begin a home series Friday against the Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (5-1, 4.41) will take the mound for the Cardinals. As advertised, Hudson has found success with his high groundball rate. His 57.5% rate in August, since he moved to the starting rotation, is among the best for starters.

The Pirates will counter with right-hander Mitch Keller (11-8, 4.01), who has a 1.35 ERA in his last three starts after a rough patch in July. He's only made one start vs. the Cardinals this year, an April no-decision in which he gave up two earned runs in six innings at Busch.

Before the game, the Cardinals activated Lars Nootbaar from the injured list. He'll lead off and play center.

The Cardinals are 58-76, last in the NL Central and 16 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis went 11-16 for the month of August.

The Pirates are 61-73, fourth in the NL Central and have gone 7-3 this year vs. the Cardinals, assuring themselves of a season series win for the first time since 2013.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Tommy Edman, 2B

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Dakota Hudson

PIRATES

1. Ji Hwan Bae, 2B

2. Bryan Reynolds, LF

3. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B

4. Jack Suwinski, CF

5. Endy Rodriguez, DH

6. Joshua Palacios, RF

7. Liover Peguero, SS

8. Alfonso Rivas, 1B

9. Jason Delay, C

P: Mitch Keller

Injury report

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): Liberatore pitched 3 2/3 innings for Triple-A Memphis in a rehab start on Tuesday night, allowing five runs on four hits and five walks. He also struck out five. He threw 78 pitches in that outing. He'll check in with the team's medical staff on Wednesday before they determine next steps. He's eligible to return from the IL on Sept. 3. (Updated Aug. 30)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): Nootbaar was activated and returned to the lineup for Friday's series opener vs. Pittsburgh. (Updated Sept. 1)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford pitched 3 1/3 innings in a minor-league rehab outing for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk. He struck out six, and threw 66 pitches as he continued to increase his pitch count. He is on deck for a return to the majors. He could pitch in multiple roles, including starting, depending upon the team's need. (Updated Aug. 30)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): He has continued to recover well from recent outings, and the Cardinals are hopeful that he'll be activated when rosters expand on Friday. Helsley resumed his minor-league rehab assignment and pitched one inning for Double-A Springfield on Sunday. He's with the major-league club in St. Louis, and he was slated to throw an extensive bullpen to work on a few things with pitching coach Dusty Blake prior to Wednesday's game. Helsley hasn't pitched in a major-league game since June 7. (Updated Aug. 30)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): After having his rehab shifted to live batting practice sessions at the club's training complex in Jupiter, Florida, Rodriguez is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. He's expected to pitch one inning in that outing. (Updated Aug. 30)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Is coming close to the end of a 10-day waiting period to see how he recovers from an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 28)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Is coming out of his no-throw program and had an evaluation Monday to determine how quickly he could ramp up his throws or if he'll require more rest to address injury. (Updated Aug. 28)