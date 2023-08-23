PITTSBURGH — One day past reaching precisely 18 years of service time in the majors and one start away from possibly reaching that elusive 199th career win, Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright came one pitch, maybe one play away from a briefer fifth inning.

But this is the 2023 Cardinals.

Whatever can go wrong will go worse.

The two narrative threads of these late-season Cardinals — their losing season and Wainwright’s quest for a winning finish — tightened Tuesday night into a rope around their ankles and tugged them ever deeper into the standings, ever faster into an undertow of frustration. A 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park dropped the Cardinals to 17 games beneath .500 for the first time this season. They’re 0-5 in Pittsburgh this season with one game remaining there. A sideways fifth inning meant Wainwright would go a ninth consecutive start without a win, two months and counting since win No. 198.

Wainwright’s evening began with three perfect innings, a one-hitter through four and a crater in the fifth that began with, of all things, a bunt. And when it ended, three of his teammates, including rookie Jordan Walker, had been ejected for suggesting the home-plate umpire did not share their opinion of what constitutes a strike.

They thought, for one, balls were not.

“It’s been a weird year. It’s been a funky year. We haven’t had a year like this since I’ve been here,” Wainwright said. “If you have only one of these every 18, that’s not a terrible ratio. I know everyone in here — it’s just driving them crazy. It’s driving me crazy. It’s not how I wanted to go out.”

When the Cardinals return from this two-stop Pennsylvania road trip, Wainwright (3-9) will start at Busch Stadium and make a 10th attempt at win No. 199.

The veteran right-hander, who said he will retire at season’s end, is attempting to become the third pitcher in Cardinals history with 200 wins for the team. If his teammates Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina got close to a storybook ending a year ago, this has become more of an audit. Every postgame has become like poring over receipts — looking for the misplaced decimal that might explain where it went wrong, finding the account that shows there’s more to give. The whole time he refuses to let this season be a write-off. Wainwright has done the math and knows however it adds up there is one thing he absolutely, positively must have to reach a 200th win.

He needs 199.

“It’s proving to be very difficult,” he said at his locker in the visitors clubhouse at PNC Park. “One hundred ninety-nine would be great first. We need to win that one first. I thought today was going to be the day, especially after I started the game. I felt really confident that we were going to win that game. I can’t win 200 before I win 199. I’ve got to win that one first. And that starts with my next start.”

Opposite former teammate Johan Oviedo (7-13), Wainwright retired the first nine Pirates he faced. He did not allow a single until two outs into the fourth inning, and that just happened to be an RBI single because of the one walk Wainwright issued all night. The right-hander took a one-hitter through 4⅓ innings. Then came a single.

And then came the pitch in question.

If there is a channel for the Cardinals to flood all of their frustration from losing six of their past seven games, it was right there on the lower edge of the strike zone, the one black of the plate on the inside to right-handed batters.

Home plate umpire Brennan Miller saw that as a strike.

Except when he did not.

On a 1-2 pitch to Alfonso Rivas, Wainwright landed an 83.3 mph cutter right there in that lane, low and on the outside edge of the plate to the left-handed Rivas. Miller ignored it: a ball.

“When you look at Rivas’ at-bat, it should have ended with a punch-out,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “That pitch was better than the rest of them he called on Willson (Contreras) and Jordan. That’s just the reality.”

Just not the Cardinals’ reality.

Rivas stayed alive in the at-bat to poke a grounder up the middle that a sliding Tommy Edman snared to his backhand. The Pirates stayed alive in the inning when Edman’s momentum to get the grounder to his right also took his throw to the right of second base. Rivas was credited with a single on the play not made. Alika Williams dropped a bunt for a single that loaded the bases — and with that nitpick expense another audit was on. A groundout brought home the run that snapped a 1-1 tie, and everything went Tax Day from there. In the span of four pitches, Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen delivered a two-run double and two-run homer, respectively. What had been a tidy one-run ballgame burst apart into a five-run deficit.

After 69 pitches and 4⅔ innings, Wainwright’s evening was over. He allowed six runs on seven hits. He went from such pinpoint command of his fastballs that he kept his curve in reserve to loosening his grip on the ball as he handed it to Marmol.

“Could have easily been a zero there, but that’s the way my season has gone,” Wainwright said. “Unfortunately, the whole year — the crooked number, the big innings, really hurt me. Two-out runs against. Six of them. Could have easily been, should have been a zero in the fifth. Wasn’t. That’s on me.”

Wainwright’s night was finished.

The Cardinals’ frustration had just started.

In the seventh, a wheezing offense found a way to load the bases and bring Contreras to the plate as the potential go-ahead run. The Cardinals catcher had an RBI double in his previous at-bat. He had bottled his frustration with that seam on the low, inside edge of Miller’s strike zone. And here was the at-bat where it would pay off.

“You do your job, and you want everybody else to do their job,” Marmol said. “Take a pitch that’s a ball, and it should be called a ball.”

Contreras took a pitch on that seam.

It was not a ball.

Contreras took a 1-1 pitch — this one lower but in that lane.

It too was not a ball.

After Contreras whiffed on a 99 mph elevated fastball to end the inning, he confronted Miller. The ump did not take long to eject him, so Contreras took the opportunity to drag his bat along the inside edge of the plate and illustrate his frustration. No art critic, Miller ignored him. Contreras spiked his bat. He would also later toss his helmet. And when he returned to the field one more time, he was not there to pick up but rather to engage again with Miller.

That inning had become the season.

Too frustrating to keep corked.

“He’s competing, and when you do your job, you want to be rewarded for it,” Marmol said. “It wasn’t one call or two calls. It was more than that at that point. He’s taking the bat out of your hands. Everybody has a responsibility. Willson did his job.”

Marmol was ejected as he tried to usher Contreras off the field.

An inning later, Walker was ejected as he returned to the dugout.

The disputed pitch, which was not as low as the one to Contreras, was in that same vein and may have caught the lower corner.

That doesn’t salve a team at an unrecognizable spot in the standings.

And sinking.

“Once the player is going back to the dugout, let him go back to the dugout,” Marmol said. “There’s no reason to keep watching him, hoping to throw him out. That to me was another part of the game I didn’t really like, to be quite honest. He missed several balls at the bottom of the zone, and it cost us.”

Their lineup struggling, their rotation picked apart by trades and injuries, and they are frayed. The Cardinals have one more game in Pittsburgh to try and win one this season. The Cardinals have one more series in Pennsylvania to complete their Keystone schedule and return to Busch Stadium, where they have five more series to salvage a lousy home record.

The Cardinals have six more weeks of this to get their beloved veteran two more wins.

“The last two games, I felt in complete command of everything, and I haven’t won any of them,” Wainwright said. “I don’t know what to tell y’all. I don’t know what to tell our fan base. What do I tell them? What do I say? What can I say?”

Photos: Cardinals drop second game of the series vs. the Pirates in Pittsburgh