CINCINNATI — A Cardinals lineup without birthday boy Paul Goldschmidt could not muster much offense at all Sunday, and it’s a question whether it would have mattered at all given how much offense Cincinnati created.

The Reds, stymied by the Cardinals in two losses already this series, unloaded six extra-base hits, including three home runs, to salvage a 7-1 victory and avoid a sweep at Great American Ball Park. Two of the home runs and five of the extra-base hits came against Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. He allowed at least three runs for the sixth consecutive start.

Reds starter Hunter Greene, back on the roster after some time on the COVID-19 IL, sped through the Cardinals lineup with nine strikeouts. He held the Cardinals to one run on the only hit they managed — a single. He pitched six innings.

The Cardinals have allowed 17 home runs in six games on this road trip that, so far, has included two of the homer-happiest places in modern baseball and one team about to set a record for all-time homer-hitting.

Joey Votto punctuated the Reds’ win, his return to the lineup, and his 40th birthday with a solo homer in the eighth inning.

It is the fourth time he’s hit a home run on Goldschmidt’s birthday.

Trouble, like triples, comes in twos

When Mikolas stumbled into trouble, it came in tandem.

The Reds hit two solo homers in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead, and they widened their lead on Mikolas and the Cardinals with two triples in the sixth inning. Jonathan India, in his return to the active roster, led off the third with a solo homer, and No. 9 hitter Will Benson followed with a one-out shot. Mikolas winced as he released the pitch and had no need to watch as Benson drove the pitch beyond the right-center wall.

Mikolas (7-11) has allowed five home runs in his past two starts — more than he has allowed in any consecutive starts of his career.

Mikolas recovered from that mistake to retire six consecutive.

The offense found a run for him so that he took a one-run deficit into the sixth inning. It vanished in the flurry of triples. Speedy TJ Friedl opened the scoring with a triple that momentarily left him doubled over because of an awkward slide. He scored on a single, and then came the pair. Nick Martini, a former Cardinals draft pick, lofted a line drive to the right-center gap, and he was off and running. Martini knocked Mikolas from the game, and the Reds did Sunday what they could not previously this weekend against the Cardinals bullpen — score.

Knizner snaps cold spell

Since the day he described to the Post-Dispatch his new approach at the plate and the nickname coaches had given it — “Nanny Two-Step” — because it was inspired by Wiffle ball games at his grandmother’s house, Andrew Knizner had not two-stepped to any hits.

The Cardinals catcher started Sunday in a 0-for-17 skid.

His previous hit came in the third week of August.

Knizner’s average dropped from .270 to .241 in three weeks, and it dipped a bit further when he lined out to center in his first at-bat. That made the hitless stretch the second-longest of his career. Nanny came through before it got to be the longest.

In the fourth inning, Knizner drove a grounder up the middle past a diving infielder for a two-out, RBI single. Nolan Arenado scored from second on the base hit, and Tyler O’Neill, who had walked, dashed to third.

That gave the Cardinals a chance to turn Knizner’s hit into something more.

Reds are wise to Cards' tries

With runners at the corners, two outs and an offense wheezing to produce much of anything, the Cardinals will sometimes try to bait opponents with a double steal attempt.

O’Neill’s speed at third base and rookie Masyn Winn at the plate gave the Cardinals that chance in the fourth inning after Knizner’s hit. Sure enough, Knizner took off for second.

His goal is to draw the throw to second.

He then pulls up, gets into a rundown and buys time for O’Neill to score from third before the Reds, at worst, tag Knizner out between the bases. At best, chaos ensues.

Cincinnati, managed by former Cardinals bench coach David Bell, did not fall for Knizner’s break for second. The Cardinals catcher even paused about 15 feet shy of the base, as if trying one last time to coax the throw. The Reds gave him second, a gift of a stolen base. They’d get the out at home. Greene struck out Winn looking to end the inning.

Errorless streak ends

A curious decision in the sixth inning became an error that ended the Cardinals’ spotless streak.

As the Reds orchestrated the rally to pull away with the game, they had Harrison Bader pinch running at third base. The Cardinals, down by three runs, brought their infield in to try and get the out at home. A moseying groundball came back to Winn, and the rookie with the power arm opted not to try for the out at home. He conceded the run to put the Cardinals down by four and took the out at first base.

On the very next play, Winn failed to field a grounder for an error.

It was the first error of his career.

And it ended a nine-game stretch for the Cardinals without an error, their longest streak of errorless play this season.

