The Cardinals continue a road series Tuesday against the Orioles. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. St. Louis time

Right-hander Adam Wainwright (3-11, 8.19), who gave up six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last outing, is still searching for career win No. 199. He last recorded a win June 17.

Only two players have more wins as Cardinals than Wainwright: Bob Gibson (251) and Jesse Haines (210).

The Orioles will counter with left-hander John Means, who is making his return from Tommy John surgery. Means hasn't pitched in a big-league game since April 2022. The 30-year-old has been making rehab starts in the minors for the past month.

The Cardinals are 63-81, last in the NL Central and 17 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has won its previous two series, both on the road. The Cardinals will need to win Tuesday and Wednesday to extend that streak.

The Orioles are 91-52, first in the AL East. They have won eight of their last nine.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Tommy Edman, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Jordan Walker, DH

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Adam Wainwright

ORIOLES

1. Adley Rutschman, DH

2. Gunnar Henderson, SS

3. Anthony Santander, RF

4. Ryan O’Hearn, 1B

5. Cedric Mullins, CF

6. Austin Hays, LF

7. Adam Frazier, 2B

8. Jordan Westburg, 3B

9. James McCann, C

P: John Means

Injury report

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals placed their current closer on the injured list Tuesday, Sept. 5. A timetable for his return has not been determined, though the assignment to the IL was backdated to Sept. 2 so he'll be eligible to return after the current road trip. (Updated Sept. 5)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Pitched a scoreless inning Friday, Sept. 9, for Triple-A Memphis. He reported feeling more "fatigued" after that outing than some of his recent outings. The Cardinals will have him make appearance with Memphis on Wednesday. (Updated Sept. 11)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): The switching-hitting Carlson is hitting from both sides of the plate off of the pitching machine. He's also running and playing catch back at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals will evaluate his readiness to contribute during the season's final three weeks. (Updated Sept. 11)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Has emerged from his no-throw and is slowly ramping up his activities back in St. Louis, though he acknowledged to the Post-Dispatch that the calendar is running out for him to return, and if he does it will be in relief for the second consecutive September. (Updated Sept. 8)