Understanding the history and rarity from the night his father, Fernando Tatis Sr., etched his name into Major League Baseball’s record books during his time with the Cardinals, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. honored the elder Tatis’s accomplishment in style on Monday night.

Starting in right field and batting fourth for the Padres in their series opener vs. the Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tatis Jr. sported custom cleats that paid homage to the April 23, 1999 night his father swatted two grand slams in the same inning — an accomplishment that stands as one of its kind.

“Just the moment itself that my dad had for this team,” Tatis Jr. said of the inspiration behind the cleats. “Two grand slams. Same inning. Same pitcher. It's history. It's in the record books.”

The idea to honor his dad’s two-grand slam night was planned by the Padres outfielder at the beginning of the year, but “we were just waiting for me to play right here in St. Louis,” he said.

The cleats, designed by artist Nick Drbal, used gray Air Jordan 1s that were converted to baseball cleats for the shoe itself. Red laces and a red Nike swoosh give them a splash of color to pop.

Art on the body of the sneaker includes images of Tatis Sr., donning a road gray Cardinals jersey, the night he made history at Dodger Stadium. Newspaper text, including the text “Aint Tatis Grand?”, the Post-Dispatch’s masthead, and snippets of the paper’s coverage from that night covers the cleat from the heel to toe.