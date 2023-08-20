First baseman Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs, scored two, hit a home run and served as an offensive catalyst as the Cardinals snapped a four-game losing streak and concluded their home stand on a winning note Sunday afternoon.

Goldschmidt went 3 for 5, smashed his 20th home run of the season and scored twice as part of a 15-hit attack by the Cardinals in a 7-3 win over the New York Mets in front of an announced 37,470 at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals (55-70) scored just five runs in their previous four games. However, every member of the club’s starting lineup collected at least one hit in Sunday's game.

Second baseman Tommy Edman (2 for 3, two stolen bases), left fielder Alec Burleson (2 for 3, double), right fielder Jordan Walker (2 for 4, double), shortstop Masyn Winn (2 for 4) and Goldschmidt all had multi-hit games.

Winn, the organization’s top prospect who made his debut Friday night, recorded the first multi-hit game of his major-league career.

The Cardinals broke open what had been a one-run game when they scored four runs in the seventh inning. Goldschmidt started the inning with a single, his third hit of the day, followed by a Nolan Arenado walk.

Catcher Willson Contreras smacked an RBI single into left field. The next batter, Walker, looped an RBI double into shallow right field to give the Cardinals their second run of the frame. Then with one out, Richie Palacios lined a two-run single into center field to make it a four-run inning and a five-run lead.

Dakota Hudson continues winning ways

Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (5-0) allowed two runs on five hits, including a home run, and two walks in 5⅓ innings. He also matched his season high with seven strikeouts.

The last time he struck out seven came at home against the Minnesota Twins when he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning on Aug. 2.

Hudson threw his slider more than any other pitch Sunday, and the Mets swung at it 24 times. He got nine swings and misses (38%) as well as 11 foul balls. They put just four balls in play on their 24 swings on the slider.

Hudson, who won a team-high 16 games in 2019, has now won six consecutive decisions dating back to Sept. 17, 2022.

Richie Palacios saves a home run

In his second start for the Cardinals, outfielder/infielder Richie Palacios made a home run-saving catch at the wall in center field in the second inning to keep the score 0-0.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Palacios darted back toward the right-center field wall on a deep fly ball hit by the left-handed hitting DJ Stewart with two outs. Palacios got to the warning track, leaped, and snatched the ball with his glove just above the wall.

Palacios smacked into the wall back-first as his cap came flying off, and he fell to the turf. He immediately raised his glove in the air to indicate he’d secured the ball. He immediately sprang to his feet and slapped hands with right fielder Jordan Walker.

At that point, Hudson had not allowed a hit by a Mets player.

Mets make first scoring chance count

Hudson walked the first batter of the third inning, Omar Narvaez, and the Cardinals couldn’t turn a double play on a ground ball by the next batter Rafael Ortega. That left a fast runner on with one out when No. 9 hitter Jonathan Arauz came to bat.

Arauz singled up the middle past the dive of the second baseman Edman. Ortega was running on the pitch and reached second base as the ball got into the outfield grass. Palacios came in on the ball from center field, gloved it and threw it back to the infield, but Ortega didn’t stop sprinting and was rounding third base.

Winn’s relay throw to catcher Willson Contreras was high as Ortego slid into the plate and scored the game’s first run.

Pete Alonso goes deep again

After the Cardinals tied the score 1-1 on a Goldschmidt RBI single in the third inning, the Mets took the lead right back in the top of the fourth thanks to slugger Pete Alonso.

Alonso drew the ire of Cardinals fans at Busch Stadium for tossing the ball from Winn’s first major-league hit into the stands Friday night, and the crowd continued to shower him with boos through the series.

However, Alonso crushed his third home run in the four-game series when he turned an 0-1 sinker over the inside third of the plate from Hudson and sent it 423 feet to the left-field stands.

The home run gave Alonso 39 this season. He has now hit an MLB-best nine home runs since the start of August.

Paul Goldschmidt gets the lead back

Goldschmidt gave the Cardinals their first lead of the day with a two-run home run in the fifth inning as he continued with his solid homestand in the batter’s box.

He entered the day having gone 5 for 18 during this recent stretch of home games. That included him having reached base safely five times, including a home run, on Monday, as well as a two-double game Tuesday.

In the fifth inning Sunday, Burleson led off with a double to center field. That brought Goldschmidt to the plate with a runner in scoring position in a one-run game.

Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco threw a 2-2 change-up off the plate inside to Goldschmidt, and Goldschmidt blasted it into the left field stands for a two-run home run.

Goldschmidt’s 20th home run of the season gave the Cardinals a 3-2 advantage.

