Exactly the kind of hit the Cardinals have spent the weekend craving, Kyle Schwarber delivered for the Phillies.

It wasn’t the high, lofting, long-range drive from the former Cubs slugger.

It didn’t have to be to be just as big.

Schwarber’s 358-foot beeline homer wrenched a tight game away from the Cardinals and their searching starter Miles Mikolas, driving the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-1 victory Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Schwarber’s 44th homer of the season and decisive three-run jolt turned a one-run game into one even the Cardinals’ persistent — but not productive — offense could not challenge.

The Cardinals entered the ninth inning Saturday having already left 25 runners on base in the first 17 innings against the Phillies in this lost series.

After going hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position on Saturday, they are three-for-19 in the series, and they’ve left 28 on base total in two games.

Schwarber’s homer added three of the five runs the Cardinals’ scored against Mikolas in his six innings. The right-hander has been tried different looks of his pitches and different looks of his facial hair over the past month to get a different look to his starts. But for the second consecutive start and third time in the past five he allowed exactly five runs, inflating his season ERA to 4.84. His career high for a season as a starter is 4.77.

Phillies lefty Ranger Suarez (3-6) held the Cardinals to a run on four hits through six innings. He invited trouble from the Cardinals’ lineup with four walks before extinguishing so much of it with five strikeouts.

In the ninth, the Cardinals once again loaded the bases on the Phillies. Willson Contreras got a ball in play, but the results were all the same.

Three more runners left on.

No runs in.

Laser burns Mikolas’ line

The Cardinals veteran starter shaved off his goatee, erased the familiar mustache from his face, and readied for his start Saturday with a new look.

He said he had to change something, so why not start clean.

He had not allowed fewer than seven hits in five consecutive starts, and before allowing five runs Saturday his ERA had bloated from 3.99 to 4.32 in the span of 12 innings, all of them at two of the coziest ballparks to hit in baseball. Back in the comforts of pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium, Mikolas had better success.

Until he didn’t.

Mikolas was able to pitch around four hits from the first seven batters to hold the Phillies to two runs because he got a little help from his defense and plenty of help from groundballs. Nolan Arenado’s cutoff and redirection of a throw home got Phillies’ cleanup hitter Alec Bohm rounding first on his RBI single. That out ended the first inning. A sacrifice fly produced the run Phillies’ run in the second, and that began the run Mikolas has been missing.

He retired nine consecutive Phillies.

Mikolas was on the cusp of completing the fifth inning and bidding to finish a start with two or fewer runs allowed for the first time since July 27. That all changed with Schwarber’s swing and three-run homer. The Phillies’ .197-hitting leadoff hitter with one of the most powerful bats for that spot in baseball, Schwarber turned on a 2-2 sinker and drilled it to one of the shortest parts of the field. Had the laser liner been any lower, it would have bruised the wall, not cleared it.

The ball left Schwarber’s bat at 114.1 mph.

It had a launch angle of 20 degrees.

As high and majestic as the homer was that he once hit against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field one October, this one was low and darting, right to the Cardinals’ gut. Of the six ballparks it would not have left, several have high right-field walls like the ones used for out-of-town scoreboards in Colorado, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore. Busch has no such obstacle for Schwarber — so the line drive sizzled into the nook of seats wedged between the stands and the foul pole.

The three-run bolt meant Mikolas had allowed as many as five runs for the fourth time in six starts. The facial hair changes. The line does not.

Loaded questions

When the third inning ended with the bases loaded and rookie Luken Baker swinging over a breaking ball that spun in the dirt, the Cardinals added to a recent glitch and a yearlong trend.

The final two innings of Friday’s one-run loss ended with the bases loaded, including a ninth-inning strikeout with the tying run at third. Through the first 12 innings against the Phillies this weekend, the Cardinals had stranded 20 runners on base. The third inning Saturday was the third time in five innings that the Cardinals had marooned three runners on base, and in those moments with a chance to flip the game, they had gone zero-for-three with three strikeouts.

A leadoff single by Masyn Winn began the inning, and he scored from first on Paul Goldschmidt’s double to cleave the Phillies’ early lead in half.

Two walks followed to load the bases ahead of Baker.

He chased after a 2-2 breaking ball to end the inning.

But that continued an issue.

Even while they spent time as a top-10 offense this season, the Cardinals have been one of the least productive in baseball with the bases loaded. Headed into Saturday’s game, their .198 average with the bases loaded was the lowest in the National League, Only Cleveland and Oakland were also below the ground level of .200. The Cardinals slugged .339 with the bases loaded to make slightly more of their chances but even that could not get their .570 OPS out of the bottom five in the majors.

Yet, with 121 at-bat with the bases loaded before Saturday’s third inning, they’ve had the fifth-most bases-loaded opportunities.

They’ve just done the least with them of the top five teams.

Their kingdom for a timely hit.

That steady drumbeat of singles

The Cardinals’ first run and lone run against Phillies’ starter Suarez came on a double and needed the runner, Winn, to sprint from first to score it.

The Cardinals maintained a steady drumbeat of baserunners throughout the first two games of the series of the Phillies, building on the offense they had on the trip that allowed them to win three series against three playoff-contending teams. What they lacked was the kind of damage that double provided. In the ninth inning Friday, the Cardinals got two singles and worked two walks to threaten Philadelphia’s one-run lead.

In that standout third inning Saturday, after Goldschmidt’s double, the walks are what loaded the bases, and that wasn’t a hit to unload them.

It’s one of the things the Phillies do as well as anyone.

In addition to having one of the lowest batting averages against in the majors, the Phillies have allowed the third-lowest percentage of hard-hit balls (31.3%) and they are in the top third when it comes to limiting slugging.

“For me, that’s a really good bullpen — it’s hard to string together anything against them, so the fact that we were able to get that many runners on is impressive in and of itself,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said before Saturday’s game. “We just couldn’t come up with that one extra knock.”

Alumni night

Watching Saturday night’s game from the stands was quite a collection of Gold Glove Awards, World Series rings, October highlights and there were even a couple of Hall of Famers in the mix of Cardinals alumni. On his magician-themed bobblehead night, Ozzie Smith was in attendance for a pregame chat with Marmol and shown on the scoreboard during the sixth inning. The Cardinals gave away bobbleheads that featured “The Wizard” and Hall of Fame shortstop “levitating” one of his Gold Gloves.

World Series MVP David Freese watched the game from the front row near the Cardinals’ dugout and a few seats down from chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and his wife, Kathy. Hall of Fame manage Whitey Herzog and three-time Gold Glove catcher Tom Pagnozzi were also watching from suites at the ballpark.

Former pitcher Andy Benes visited during batting practice as well.

Photos: Cardinals, Phillies at Busch