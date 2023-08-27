PHILADELPHIA — The Cardinals will go into the winter looking to add three starting pitchers to their current group, and this weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies showed just how big an impact three starters can make in a series.

The Cardinals were swept by the Phillies for the first time in the history of Citizens Bank Park, the final salvo came in the form of a 3-0 loss Sunday in the finale of the three-game series. The Cardinals were shut out for the 11th time this season, and they’ve now lost five of their last six games.

Offensively, the Cardinals (56-75) were held to two hits and three walks.

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who will be a free agent this winter, struck out nine and allowed just one hit and one walk in seven scoreless innings.

Tommy Edman’s leadoff double in the first at-bat of the game provided the only hit for the Cardinals until the ninth inning.

In the ninth inning, Paul Goldschmidt followed an Alec Burleson walk with a line-drive double into the left-field corner. That put runners on second and third base against Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel. It marked the first time the Cardinals got a runner to third base in the game.

Kimbrel got Nolan Arenado to pop up for the second out and struck out Willson Contreras for the final out of the game.

Nolan Gorman (0-for-2), Jordan Walker (0-for-2), and Burleson (0-for-3) drew the only walks for the Cardinals in the loss.

Over the three-game series, Phillies starters Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Nola combined to pitch 20 innings and limited the Cardinals to three runs on nine hits. The trio accumulated 25 strikeouts in the series.

Cardinals rookie left-hander Drew Rom (0-2) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. He also struck out six in his second major-league game.

Nolan Arenado returns to the lineup

Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado returned to the starting lineup as the designated hitter after having a day off Saturday as he dealt with a lingering lower back issue.

Arenado came out of Friday night’s game due to lower back tightness, an issue he’s been playing through for several weeks. The back tightness limited his mobility, and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol pulled him out of the game in the seventh inning.

Arenado made progress Saturday, and he was in the lineup batting fourth as the designated hitter on Sunday. Taylor Motter started at third base with Nolan Gorman at second base and Tommy Edman at shortstop.

Rookie shortstop Masyn Winn received his first scheduled day off since his promotion to the big leagues. Winn entered the game as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the eighth inning after Luken Baker pinch-hit in the top half of the inning.

No time to settle in

Rom gave up eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings in his major-league debut Monday in Pittsburgh. He came into Sunday’s game looking for a bounce-back performance in his second start and just his fourth game as a member of the Cardinals organization at any level.

Rom received a rather rude welcome from Phillies leadoff hitter and left-handed hitting slugger Kyle Schwarber.

Rom left his first pitch of the game, an 89-mph elevated fastball, over the middle of the plate. Schwarber pounced and crushed the ball an estimated 436 feet into the grass batter’s eye in straight away center field.

Schwarber’s 36th home run of the season gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead after their first swing of the day against Rom.

The Phillies kept the pressure on Rom with a single by the next batter Trea Turner. A fielding error by center fielder Richie Palacios allowed Turner to advance to second base on the play.

After a groundout to third base, Rom walked Phillies star Bryce Harper to put two runners on with one out.

The walk to Harper ended up being the only one issued by Rom in the game. He struck out Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto in back-to-back at-bats to end the inning and strand both runners on base.

A wall-aided run

The Phillies' second run of the game came in the fifth inning after a leadoff double by No. 9 hitter Johan Rojas.

The deep drive by Rojas forced the left fielder Burleson all the way back to the wall. Burleson initially looked to have made the catch while on the run with his arm outstretched on the warning track. However, his momentum carried him into the wall and that contact jarred the ball out of his glove.

Rojas alertly raced to second base for a double.

The next batter, Schwarber, moved the runner to third base with a ground ball to first base. Then with one out, Turner hit a deep fly ball to left field for a sacrifice fly as Rojas scored the second run of the game.