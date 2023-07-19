During reliever JoJo Romero’s most recent stay in the majors following an early July call-up from Class AAA Memphis, what has been the most indicative sign that the left-hander’s repertoire is now leading to consistent results?

“I think not caring,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said pregame Wednesday. “You want to do so well, you want to show well, you want to stay, and it kind of locks you up. I think we're seeing the guy that's just going out there and letting it rip and when he does, he's got good stuff. He's got really good stuff.”

In six outings from the bullpen after he was called up on July 2, Romero has posted 2.08 ERA, allowed four hits, and struck out 11 batters in 8 2/3 innings.

On Tuesday night against Miami, Romero pitched the top of the 10th inning in a game that was tied 2-2. He entered the ballgame with an automatic runner on second base and struck out the first two batters he faced before inducing an inning-ending groundout to keep the game tied and set the stage for Nolan Arenado’s walk-off heroics in the bottom half of the frame of the 5-2 Cardinals win.

“When you know what's being asked of you and you're able to get that job done, I mean, it just fires me up a little bit,” said Romero, who celebrated with a double fist pump as he walked off the mound.

His scoreless inning against the Marlins earned Romero, 26, his second career win — both of which have come in his last four appearances and required him to work with an automatic runner on base in extra innings. Over his last four games, the southern California native has allowed just one hit, struck out nine batters, and covered six innings.

After the departure of left-hander Genesis Cabrera, who was designated for assignment on Monday, Romero’s emergence gives the Cardinals another option along with righty Andre Pallante that can be used to counter left-handed hitters in high-leverage spots.

“He's got plus stuff. His stuff plays,” Marmol said on Tuesday night. “We've talked a lot about it. Being able to have swing-and-miss stuff in that 'pen is important. We've been using him in leverage situations because of that and what he did tonight to go in there (and get) punchout, punchout, groundball to third with a runner on second was a big part of that game. Credit to him. Really, really nice.”

The emergence for Romero comes after he used the past two months to get everything to sync together.

Romero was not in Cardinals camp for a portion of spring as he reported to Team Mexico for the World Baseball Classic. The left-hander was thrust into higher-intensity games and was limited in tinkering with his pitches during spring as he pitched for Mexico and helped the national team’s efforts in reaching its first-ever trip to the semifinals.

He began the year in Triple-A then was called up to the majors in mid-April, but returned to the minors in early May. Before his most recent return, Romero used his time in Memphis to refine pitches in his arsenal and see what works for him in certain counts. He's throwing pitches with “conviction.”

“That just comes from understanding what we're trying to do up there whether that's feeding off the scouting report or seeing whatever type of swings they do,” Romero said Tuesday night. “And knowing whatever is in your arsenal that might work in that specific pitch. Just having that conviction behind it and going right after them.”

Along with pitching with “conviction,” he’s not letting the noise around him disrupt him.

"That's obviously played a big aspect into those things but I think that comes from staying in the moment, not getting caught up in the situation itself," Romero said. "... I've said it a lot of times, just trusting the process, trusting everything that I've done up to this point, everything that I continue to work on that everything is going to kind of piece together so when I go out there I'm just focused on me and Willson (Contreras), or me and (Andrew Knizner), or me and Ivan (Herrera), whoever's back there.

“Just trusting that we have a great game plan and just attacking.”

Notable

Ryan Helsley came out “good” from his throwing session on Tuesday, Marmol said. The session was a “lower intensity” session to allow Helsley to throw off the mound with a catcher in a squatted position. … Drew VerHagen will head to Class AA Springfield to begin his rehab assignment on Thursday. … Caden Kendle, the Cardinals’ 10th-round pick in the 2023 draft, announced via Twitter that he is not signing and instead returning to the University of California-Irvine for his senior year.