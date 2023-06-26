LONDON — The route from my hotel to London Stadium and the ballpark borrowed for a weekend from West Ham United took me past one of the longest queues at any rail station in the area — all for a train that goes nowhere and never arrives at all.

Platform 9 ¾, the fictional stop for the express to Hogwarts, is recreated at the real station, King’s Cross, that is also featured in the Harry Potter novels and movies and universe. This area is one of my favorite places to stay when visiting London. The British Library is nearby, ease of access. Every day during this trip to London to cover the Cardinals, I would walk past the families lined up for a photo of themselves pushing a cart through the wall at 9 ¾ on my way another portal of portal, this one to the past.

A newsstand.

Take a glance and London remains a newspaper town. On always every Underground line I took, there was a tabloid or several available within reach to read. This morning, I count at least eight dailies that I could snag off the newsstand before my arms are full, and there are definitely more: The Times, Daily Mail, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, The Guardian …

They’ve been a companion each day on the trip out to Stratford and London Stadium. On Monday, with nowhere to go but the laptop to finish a few more stories, I wanted to see how (and if) some of the local dailies covered the Cardinals’ 7-5 victory.

“Cricket and its long-lost, rogue cousin, baseball, enjoyed an emotional reunion over the weekend,” Andy Zaltzman began his report in The Guardian on Monday.

“The game yesterday began in a flurry of fielding errors (presumably because of the teams’ lack of red-ball cricket in the buildup),” the article continued. “The Cubs raced to a four-run first-inning lead before the Cards, one of MLB’s worst-performing teams this season, finally roused from their slumbers to take a 7-5 victory in a game replete with hits but devoid of home runs, finished by the closing pitcher Jordan Hicks in a flurry of 103mph rockets.”

Game recognizes game. “Rockets” is a nice touch.

“Diamond Geezers: Fans Flood in as Baseball Hits London,” read the headline in the Monday morning Daily Mail.

The paper called the weekend “another big-step forward (for Major League Baseball) in establishing itself with British fans. … Despite reports of some spectators paying over 900 (British pounds) for premium seats, data from Vlagogo shows there are more affordable options. Appealing to a broad range of fans will be key if MLB is to keep its momentum in the UK.”

Some of the papers included the line score, others had photos of the cricketers delivering (bowling?) the ceremonial first pitches ahead of Saturday’s game. I enjoyed the juxtaposition one paper had of the bowlers throwing off the mound with a story about the famed slant to Lord’s Cricket Grounds. Subtle. Cheeky.

London never lacks sports news, and the Cardinals’ visit and two-game series against the Cubs came at a busy time. The papers are chocked with coverage of the The Ashes, both the men’s cricket test against Australia (resuming Wednesday at Lord’s) and the women’s that went on all weekend. The Royal Ascot horse race overlapped with the Cardinals’ visit. There is also the transfer rumors in football/soccer – I scoured those for news on Tottenham’s next move – and the prelude to Wimbledon (the Princess of Wales and king of courts Roger Federer filmed a video for the select few ball boys and girls chosen).

Scattered around my hotel room are other snippets from the baseball coverage.

“The Hammers replaced by homers,” wrote John Westerby on Saturday in The Times, referencing the nickname for West Ham United, the home club at London Stadium.

“The chances of a British Major League team remain zero until floo powder comes out of the market,” wrote Matthew Engel in Saturday’s Guardian. (Full disclosure: I'm paraphrased in the article.)

He referenced how most of Britain won’t be aware of the game even with more than 100,000 tickets sold, and: “The national bafflement may be increased slightly because the Cardinals do not have the international resonance of the Yankees or Sox, partially because St. Louis is low on the tourist wish list. But its team is second to only the Yankees in World Series wins and second to no one in the breadth and intensity of their support. …

“(The Cardinals’) fans crowd into Busch Stadium like Yorkshire cricket-watchers of the 1930s, utterly focused, many keeping their own scorebooks.”

Cardinals Nation, Engel gets you. He’s with you, he told me.

When MLB last visited London both games took more than four hours to play, and the Yankees and Red Sox spent more than nine hours total on the field. This time, both games were completed in less than three hours. That wasn’t so great for the fireworks that did not have the night sky to pop against for photos. That was much better for the crowds, who could flock to the nearby pubs, say Carpenters Arms, if they wished. The MLB rule changes introduced this season – especially the pitch clock – popped up in the coverage a few times.

The Guardian suggested that cricket “feverishly studying this blueprint for product improvement.”

Another five-day test for cricket begins Wednesday.

Maybe it could learn a thing or three from its “rogue cousin.”

“If you love one of these two sports you can, with the right induction, learn to love the other,” Zaltzman explained in The Guardian. “(And if, as all correct-thinking humans do, you love cricket statistics, baseball offers more stats than the entire readership of the Guardian has had hot dinners.) … As in cricket, every delivery shifts the story of the game. The eruption of timing and power in a home run, the smooth, high-speed precision choreography of a double play, and the sheer velocity of a well-whanged ball are aesthetic treats for any sport lover.”

Well said.