After they began the 2023 season in Class High-A Peoria, right-handed pitcher Tink Hence and outfielder Victor Scott II were both selected to represent the Cardinals in the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle, it was announced Monday.

The two will be part of the National League roster that will face prospects from American League clubs in a seven-inning exhibition game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 8 as a part of this season’s All-Star week festivities.

Hence, 20, owns a 2.25 ERA across 40 innings while with Peoria. He is 2-1 with 42 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP in his 10 starts. Hence, Peoria’s opening-day starter this year, missed nearly a month of the season due to tightness he experienced in his chest muscles during an April 13 start. Since returning on May 12, the hard-throwing righty has kept hitters to a .216 average and .582 OPS across eight starts.

The 20-year-old and 63rd overall pick in the 2020 draft had been limited on innings as a precaution in his first two pro seasons entering 2023. He had not completed enough innings in any start to qualify for a win. That career accomplishment for Hence came on June 10 when he earned a win after throwing a career-high five innings and allowing one run. Two starts later, the righty provided five scoreless innings and struck out seven to earn his second win as a minor leaguer.

On the same day he was named to the Futures Game, Scott received a promotion to Class AA Springfield after he stole a MiLB-high 50 bases and batted .282 in 66 games as Peoria’s everyday leadoff hitter. Scott, a fifth-round pick out of West Virginia University in last year’s draft, has been caught stealing seven times in 2023. He's been thwarted once in his last 19 attempts.

The speedy outfield prospect has 12 games with multiple stolen bases — six of which are three-stolen base performances. In 97 games over his minor league career after debuting in Class Low-A last season, Scott is 63-for-73 in stolen base attempts.

Along with leading minor leaguers in stolen bases, Scott is tied for the second-most triples with eight. He owns a 121 weighted runs created-plus (wRC+), per Fangraphs. A wRC+ of 100 is league average.

The All-Star Futures Game will be aired on the Peacock app.