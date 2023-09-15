BALTIMORE — During a week that included Adam Wainwright’s 199th career win and Drew Rom’s first career win at the expense of the club that traded him to the Cardinals, under-the-radar utility player Richie Palacios stole the show and put his stamp on a series against the American League frontrunners the Baltimore Orioles.

Fittingly, Palacios’ highly impactful series came roughly a half hour from his alma mater, Towson University in Towson, Maryland. The three-game set served as a bit of a homecoming series for Palacios, a native of Brooklyn, New York, who starred for Towson from 2016-18.

With a bevy of friends, former teammates, family and members of the Towson baseball program in attendance, Palacios went 3-for-7 with three home runs in the last two games of the series.

Wednesday night, the infielder/outfielder started at second base for the first time in his major league career. His home run in that game lifted the Cardinals to a 1-0 win over the Orioles as they clinched their third series victory of their three-city road trip.

“My goal is just to win,” Palacios said. “So whatever it takes for me to be on the field and helping the guys, that’s my job. So whether that’s pinch running, pinch hitting, defensive replacement, it doesn’t matter to me as long as we’re winning. So that’s my goal for the rest of the year.”

Palacios, 26, joined the Cardinals organization on June 17 via a trade with the Cleveland Guardians. The Cardinals, who had a rash of injuries to outfielders this season, sent cash to the Guardians in exchange for Palacios. He made his debut in the majors for the Cardinals on Aug. 17.

Palacios, who played in 54 games for the Guardians in 2022, entered Monday night’s series opener in Baltimore with just eight plate appearances since Sept. 1. He got into Monday’s game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning.

Tuesday night, Nolan Gorman’s second-inning hamstring injury thrust Palacios into the game as a pinch runner.

“That’s why you’ve got to be locked in on the bench, can’t be joking around and stuff,” Palacios said. “I stay locked in on the bench when I’m not playing for situations like that or even just for situations that I know are to come. So I just stay locked in on the bench, and I was able to be mentally ready and physically ready and put a good show out there.”

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound left-handed hitting Palacios logged the first multi-home run game of his career — the only one he’s ever had to his memory — after coming off the bench Tuesday night.

He roped a fourth-inning solo home run in his first at-bat against Orioles left-hander John Means to make the score 3-0. Then in the seventh inning, he took Orioles reliever Jorge Lopez deep on a 401-foot blast to right field that got up and out in a hurry. His second home run made the score 4-2. Both of the blasts came with two strikes.

Palacios is much more of a line-drive, put-the-ball-in-play type of hitter than a free-swinging slugger. In 289 minor-league games, he hit 25 homers. His highest strikeout rate in the minors was just 20.9%. For his professional career (majors and minors), he struck out 227 times and walked 185.

“It’s just a tough at-bat,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “There’s certain teams you play where they have a lot of threatening bats, but they also have some holes where — if you’ve got a guy who knows what he’s doing on the mound — you can navigate that lineup well.

“If you have some guys sprinkled in there that are just really good bat-to-ball skills like (Alec) Burleson or Palacios, (Brendan) Donovan, even (Lars Nootbaar), it’s hard to navigate those guys because they’re just going to grind out at-bats. At times, it won’t be for damage, but they’re on base creating havoc there. And at times, he’ll pick his spots to go pull-side and do what he did (Tuesday). That second one. That was touched. That was a pretty good swing.”

The Cleveland Indians (now the Cleveland Guardians) drafted Palacios in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft (103rd overall) following his junior year at Towson.

In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Palacios led Towson in games played, batting average, runs, hits, doubles and home runs. He also led the team in walks and RBIs in 2018. He earned all-conference honors as a second baseman in 2016 and at shortstop in 2018. He also garnered Baseball America and NCBWA Freshman All-American honors in 2016.

“I just stick to my strengths, hitting the ball hard and running bags, hitting for contact and line drives are my approach,” Palacios said of his approach at the plate. “I don’t try to hit homers. Homers come by accident. I pride myself on sticking to my approach and hitting my line drives all around the field. Doing that has been successful.”

Some of Palacios’ college teammates and coaches came to the ballpark for the first game of the series Monday, and they also brought a group of the current players in the Towson program. So a group of about 60 people connected to Palacios and Towson were in attendance for the series opener.

A group of roughly 20-25, including college teammates, friends and the parents of a few college teammates were there to support Palacios on Tuesday night.

Palacios’ parents, Lianne and Richard, made the trip from Brooklyn, New York, to see him provide an encore performance Wednesday night. They watched as he smoked a fourth-inning solo home run that accounted for the only run in the game. He homered in consecutive days for the first time in his career. He hit three of his four career home runs in two days.

His parents were also in attendance when he hit his first major-league home run last month in a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and his brother, Josh.

Palacios isn’t likely to change his approach to start chasing home runs, not even at a time when all-or-nothing hitters have become fashionable in MLB.

“It’s just how I’ve always played,” Palacios said. “I mean, I’ve put on bulk, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to start trying to hit homers. I know my homers will come when I’m doing everything consistently right, and I stick to that. The more homers that come, I guess it will come back to me just having a great approach.”

In 45 at-bats in the majors this season, Palacios has batted .311 (14-for-45) with six extra-base hits, nine RBIs, six strikeouts and two walks. He has four multi-hit games this season despite making just 10 starts.

Hand-eye coordination remains a constant focus of Palacios. It’s his secret weapon.

“It’s definitely something I do on a consistent basis,” Palacios said.

When probed about the daily routine that keeps his bat-to-ball skills sharp, he offered a sly grin and a polite answer as he kept his cards close to the vest.

“Oh, I’ve got a couple drills that I do that I keep close to home,” Palacios said. “I’m not giving those away, but there’s things I do on a daily basis that help that.”