The Cardinals, losers of the opener Friday night, continue a home series Saturday against the Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m.

Taking the mound for the Cardinals is rookie left-hander Drew Rom (0-2, 8.00), who will make this third big-league start, all of which have come against Pennsylvania-based teams. He allowed two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in his most recent outing, bouncing back from a rough debut.

Opponents are hitting .381 off his fastball thus far in his short MLB career, and he's thrown it more than his other three pitches combined.

The Pirates will counter with right-hander Thomas Hatch (1-1, 3.20), who has been used mostly out of the bullpen and hasn't thrown more than 47 pitches in a game this year. He's thrown just 19 2/3 big league innings this year, spending big stretches in Triple-A with Toronto before Pittsburgh claimed him off waivers.

The Cardinals are 58-77, last in the NL Central and 17 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis is 3-8 vs. Pittsburgh this year. The Cardinals last won fewer than a third of their games vs. the Bucs in 1997, when they were 3-9.

The Pirates are 62-73, fourth in the NL Central and have won four straight.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 3B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Tommy Edman, 2B

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Drew Rom

PIRATES

1. Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B

2. Bryan Reynolds, LF

3. Andrew McCutchen, DH

4. Connor Joe, 1B

5. Endy Rodriguez, C

6. Miguel Andujar, RF

7. Liover Peguero, 2B

8. Ji Hwan Bae, CF

9. Alika Williams, SS

P: Thomas Hatch

Injury report

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): Liberatore will make at least one more rehab start. He pitched 3 2/3 innings for Triple-A Memphis in a rehab start on Tuesday night, allowing five runs on four hits and five walks. He also struck out five. He threw 78 pitches in that outing. He'll check in with the team's medical staff on Wednesday before they determine next steps. He's eligible to return from the IL on Sept. 3. (Updated Sept. 1)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): Nootbaar was activated and returned to the lineup for Friday's series opener vs. Pittsburgh. (Updated Sept. 1)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Before the end of his rehab assignment, right-hander was optioned to Class AAA Memphis to join the rotation and get innings not guaranteed him in the majors. Woodford pitched 3 1/3 innings in a minor-league rehab outing for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk. (Updated Sept. 1)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Added to the major-league bullpen Friday when rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players. Helsley will return to high-leverage spots, though JoJo Romero will remain in the closer role. (Updated Sept. 1)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Struck out two and touched 97 mph with his fastball in a one-inning rehab appearance for Class AAA Memphis. He will continue to make scheduled, one-inning appearances for the Redbirds, and the Cardinals plan to promote him to the majors before season's end. (Updated Sept. 1)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Is coming close to the end of a 10-day waiting period to see how he recovers from an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. Season-ending surgery to address the cause of ankle pain is possible after he revisits a specialist. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. (Updated Sept. 1)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Is coming out of his no-throw program and is awaiting word from team doctors and a second opinion to determine how quickly he could ramp up his throws or if he'll require more rest to address injury. (Updated Sept. 1)