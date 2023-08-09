ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The reliever hand-picked for that moment and these batters to free the Cardinals from a troublesome inning, groundball specialist Andre Pallante made the pitch he wanted to the location he targeted and even got the grounder he needed.

Everything was going as designed.

Except, that is, the outcome.

Pallante delivered one of his new, harder sliders and Tampa Bay leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz poked it up the middle for the single that split two infielders and snapped a tie. Three more singles followed, two on the ground, and by the time Pallante yielded the mound, the game had skittered away from the Cardinals into a 4-2 loss Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

“You definitely have a moment of hope when you see it on the ground, because you know that could be an out,” Pallante said. “So, once it gets through, it’s pretty painful.”

The last-place Cardinals walked two tightropes through eight innings Tuesday – and fell off both of them.

For most of his superb start Miles Mikolas pitched with a one-run lead provided by Nolan Arenado’s solo homer, and that was it. He had no wiggle room, and he lost it when he allowed a game-tying homer in the seventh. Mikolas’ 80th pitch of the game was hit for a leadoff triple in the eighth inning, and that perched the game on a decision manager Oliver Marmol had to make. With no outs, he could stick with Mikolas and risk a looming matchup he wanted to avoid. Giovanny Gallegos, the Cardinals’ top strikeout option out of the bullpen Tuesday, was set to man the ninth, especially if Randy Arozarena was due up.

Marmol could stick with Mikolas, who got them that far, or he could turn to Pallante, a groundball-getter with a runner at third.

If a groundball gets through – as groundballs do – the tie is gone.

Who was coming up for the Rays shaped Marmol’s call.

What Pallante is working on nearly shaped the results.

“It was a tough one,” Marmol said of the decision. “We went back and forth. Obviously, leadoff triple. He’s been on the ground quite a bit. You can – not guarantee, but pretty close to guarantee yourself a groundball. Whether they let the catcher hit or they go (pinch-hitter) there you’re getting a groundball with Pallante. And then not going to let (Mikolas) face Diaz. … That’s the tough part of that decision. Obviously, you’re wanting Miles to continue. I just don’t like Diaz for a fourth time.”

On his way to a four-for-four game, Diaz had three hits off Mikolas. All of them were singles. Diaz was due up third in the eighth inning, and the only way Mikolas (6-8) was going to face him was retiring the first two batters.

When Josh Lowe opened the eighth with a leadoff triple, Marmol had his choice. Pallante was warming up for switch-hitter Wander Franco. (“What you’re really doing,” Marmol explained.) If the eighth got that far with two outs, Pallante finishes it with Diaz on base. The triple meant going to Pallante earlier to face pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez and then Diaz and Franco. Pallante got a groundball right to first base from Ramirez, and then came the hope-crushers.

Pallante allowed four consecutive singles.

Two of them left the bat slower than the pitch left his hand.

Diaz’s RBI single through a drawn-in infield left his bat at 94.1 mph on a slider that arrived at 91.4 mph. Franco’s single, a flip to left field, had an exit velocity of 95.6 mph on a fastball that left the Pallante’s grip at 95.9 mph. Brandon Lowe, a left-handed batter, skipped an RBI single up the middle that left his bat at 83.8 mph. Pallante’s pitch came in at 96.3 mph.

“It’s really, really tough,” said Mikolas, a starter who thrives on inviting meek grounders and fly outs. “He gets a lot of weak contact. Sometimes we’re just baffled at how balls kind of get through. When you look at his stuff, he’s got a nice big curveball, good heater, a lot of movement, and moves the ball around. Baseball is a weird sport sometimes.

“You’re at the top of the mountain and then at the bottom of the valley,” Mikolas continued. “Heartbreak 101.”

It’s results like Tuesday’s that had Pallante reviewing the 411 on his pitches.

“They were singling me to death,” he said.

He wanted to know why.

After reviewing the success hitters had against his fastball and how right-handed hitters continued to confound him and be comfortable against him, Pallante and the coaches decided to rethink the use of his slider. It wasn’t as sharp or as fast as last year, and in fact that biting breaking ball had become, in Pallante’s words, “a bit more curveball-y.”

To change the look of the slider so that he could increase the usage of it, Pallante adjusted his approach with it. He started throwing it with a stiffer wrist, creating less of that curveball swoosh and more of a cutter-like slash. Early returns have been good encouraging. In theory, it gives him another pitch to use against right-handed batters and a pitch that can do what he needed most with a runner at third base Tuesday.

A pitch for a swing and miss.

“I feel like that’s my best pitch to a right-handed batter,” Pallante said. “I’m trying to work on that. It’s been a big thing for my improvement, for my future. I feel like the pitch has been good for me recently. That’s kind of the game, right? You start throwing that pitch a lot more, and then you’ve got to figure out are they going to make the adjustment to look for your slider? That’s the game inside the game.

“You might not see the slider, and it breaks, and you swing at a fastball, and there’s the slider under the bat,” the right-hander continued. “Being aggressive with both of those pitches will help each play up. Once you get to that point, it’s the guessing game. What is the hitter looking for? And how well can I execute whatever he’s not looking for?”

Mikolas contained the Rays for seven innings without allowing a run by throwing a lot of sliders. He threw his slider more than any other pitch. Isaac Paredes fouled off a slider in the seventh inning before Mikolas went back to the slider and then turned his back almost as soon as Paredes started his swing. That slider was going into the seats to tie the game, 1-1.

After Mikolas’ seven strong innings and 23 sliders, Pallante entered.

He threw five sliders that touched 92.9 mph and averaged 91 mph, up 4 mph from his season average. They were tighter. He had command of it. And still Diaz got to one, swinging to connect with it for the game-turning RBI single, not swinging over it.

“He has to be able to miss a bat from time to time and just have something for that righty, specifically for the righty – has to have something for the righties to give them a different look,” Marmol said. “Whether that’s the sinker in, the slider, or the combination of the two. He has to have something where they’re just not leaning over. Pitching in is part of it. The slider gives them a little different look.”

The goal is eventually a different result.

One way of avoiding weak contact that gets through is avoiding contact, period.

“First one right at someone,” Marmol said. “Second one just out of reach.”

And then the game was, too.