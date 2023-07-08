The Cardinals continue a road series Saturday against the White Sox. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.51) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Mikolas is 0-3 with a 6.39 ERA in his last five outings. He hasn’t recorded a win since May 30, which was also the last time the team won a game he started.

The White Sox will counter with right-hander Touki Toussaint (0-1, 3.95) in a bullpen game. He’s started twice previously this year, pitching 3⅔ innings each time.

The Cardinals are 36-52, last in the NL Central and 12.5 games behind the first-place Reds. St. Louis is 3-7 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox are 38-52, fourth in the AL Central and 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Ivan Herrera, C

9. Dylan Carlson, CF

P: Miles Mikolas

WHITE SOX

1. Zach Remillard, 2B

2. Tim Anderson, SS

3. Luis Robert Jr., CF

4. Eloy Jimenez, E., DH

5. Andrew Vaughn, 1B

6. Jake Burger, 3B

7. Gavin Sheets, LF

8. Oscar Colas, RF

9. Seby Zavala, C

P: Touki Toussaint

Injury report

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Versatile fielder felt an ache in his right wrist will taking swings in the batting cage ahead of Wednesday’s game and had to be scratched from the lineup. Edman received an MRI on the joint Thursday and said the results of that imaging did not show any structural damage to the wrist. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday in a move that will sideline him at least through the first series after the All-Star break. (Updated July 7)

C Andrew Knizner (groin): Took a foul ball to the groin area and was seen in an emergency room. He spent Wednesday recovering at the team hotel and returned to the clubhouse Thursday. The Cardinals placed him on the 10-day injured list so that he could recuperate through the All-Star break and they did not play shorthanded at a key position. (Updated July 6)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): The right-hander went on the 15-day injured list with shoulder irritation and will be evaluated by team doctors in St. Louis to determine the next step for his season. Wainwright has vowed to return but intends to use the time on the IL to address soreness and weakness in areas that are limiting his ability to generate “finish” and velocity on his pitches. (Updated July 5)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): Limited to designated hitter duty because he is unable to throw without discomfort, Donovan will be on a no-throw limit at least through the All-Star break. (Updated July 4)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Added to the 15-day injured list before the game Sunday. He will go at least a week without throwing before a plan for his return can be established. (Updated July 4)

OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain): Began his rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis as a designated hitter; expected to have an extended assignment as he tests recovery from full games. (Updated July 5)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): His return before the trade deadline is not likely, though he has started a throwing program and could be on a rehab assignment in the minors by the end of the month. (Updated July 4)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. He has been prescribed rest for the week. This is the second time this season his time in the majors has been interrupted by a sore shoulder. (Updated July 4)