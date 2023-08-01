With less than 10 minutes to go before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Cardinals reached their sell-by date and moved right-hander Jack Flaherty out of the NL Central basement and into first place.

The Cardinals, moments before Tuesday's 5 p.m. St. Louis time deadline, completed a deal sending Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles, multiple sources with knowledge of the deal told the Post-Dispatch. He was the last of the pending free agents the last-place Cardinals had to move.

In exchange for the right-handed starter the Cardinals received infielder Cesar Prieto, right-hander Zack Showalter, and left-hander Drew Rom, according to sources awaiting the official announcement. Both will be assigned to the Cardinals' minor-league system.

Flaherty is the only Cardinals player going to Baltimore.

Rom, 23 and a Cincinnati native, is 7-6 with a 5.34 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) for the Orioles' Class AAA team. He has 100 strikeouts and 46 walks in 86 innings. Prieto, 24, has hit .349 with a .868 OPS at Class AA and Class AAA this season while playing shortstop and other infield positions.

Prieto signed with the Orioles out of Cuba as an international free agent in January 2022. He was a middle infielder on Cuba's National Team.

Showalter, who has no relation to Mets' manager Buck, is a 19-year-old starter who was drafted in 2022. He has a 2.37 ERA in nine professional games, all at the rookie or Class A level.

Flaherty, 27, was 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts for the Cardinals. The Cardinals were 4-1 in his five starts during July, and he has improved through the course of the season, pitching deeper into games more consistently and flashing the kind of stuff that made him a top-line starter before injuries interrupted his ascension early in the 2021 season.

He was drafted by the Cardinals in 2014 out of high school and debuted for them in 2017.

The move vaults the right-hander from the last-place Cardinals to the American League East. Baltimore hosts the Cardinals Sept. 11-13 at Camden Yards.

In the past three days, the Cardinals traded Flaherty to Baltimore, Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to Texas, and, in two separate deals, Jordan Hicks and Paul DeJong to Toronto.

In return they've received seven minor-leaguers and lefty John King, who joined the team in St. Louis on Tuesday.

The trades Tuesday ignited a series of roster moves the Cardinals made before first pitch. They previously added Zack Thompson to the big-league roster on Monday night, and then also added lefties Andrew Suarez and King before game time and also added right-hander James Naile. The Cardinals placed Brendan Donovan on the 10-day injured list, though he will miss the remainder of the season after surgery on his injured arm this week.

Jose Fermin takes Donovan's spot on the roster.

Tommy Edman was activated from the injured list.