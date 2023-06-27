Competing in the Home Run Derby would be a dream come true for White Sox slugger Jake Burger.

“I would love to do the Home Run Derby,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Growing up, my dad has always thrown me [batting practice]. That would be a dream come true that I could take him as my BP thrower. We’ve had that thought since I was 10 years old.”

Burger, who attended CBC and Missouri State, has 17 home runs thus far, which ranks in the top ten of the American League. But he has about 100 fewer at-bats than some players ahead of him on the home run leaderboard.

His barrel rate, a combination of launch angle and exit velocity, ranks third in the majors, behind only Aaron Judge and Corey Seager, according to Baseball Savant.

Burger, 27, was chosen 11th overall in the 2017 draft and saw a total of 206 at-bats in his first two big league seasons, 2021 and '22. He's playing with much more regularity this season.

His journey to the big leagues was slowed when he tore his Achilles in a game in 2018, then again three months later while walking in his yard. He missed all of 2019 with a heel injury.

He hit three home runs in two days earlier this month at Dodger Stadium.