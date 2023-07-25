The Cardinals continue a road series Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Steven Matz (1-7, 4.67) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Since returning to the starting rotation earlier this month, Matz has a 3.07 ERA and the Cardinals are 3-0 in those games, though Matz only picked up the decision in one of them.

The Diamondbacks will counter with right-hander Merrill Kelly (9-4, 3.22), who's having a career year. Kelly has been out since late June with a blood clot in his leg.

The Cardinals are 45-56, fourth in the NL Central and 11 games behind first-place Milwaukee. St. Louis won six straight then lost three straight before snapping that skid Monday night in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are 54-47, second in the NL West, and 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Lars Nootbaar, CF

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, 2B

7. Tyler O’Neill, LF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Steven Matz

DIAMONDBACKS

1. Ketel Marte, 2B

2. Jake McCarthy, RF

3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

4. Christian Walker, 1B

5. Evan Longoria, DH

6. Emmanuel Rivera, 3B

7. Nick Ahmed, SS

8. Carson Kelly, C

9. Alek Thomas, CF

P: Merrill Kelly

Injury report

2B/DH Nolan Gorman (back): A sore lower back has limited Gorman's availability in recent games. He did not start Monday for that reason, though he was expected to test his back in the batting cage to determine if he could contribute as a pinch-hitter at some point Monday night. He is returned to the lineup Tuesday. (Updated July 25)

OF Lars Nootbaar (heel): Outfielder left Sunday's game with soreness in his right heel, but the move was considered "precautionary" by Monday. Nootbaar tested out the heel, felt fine, and was back in the lineup without much of a delay. (Updated July 24)

C Willson Contreras (hip): Left Saturday’s game due to hip tightness after the fifth inning and is day-to-day. After meeting with team officials Monday in Phoenix, Contreras was the starting catcher Tuesday. (Updated July 25).

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and will not throw for at least two weeks, manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday. He'll continue to be available as a designated hitter. (Updated July 20)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Continues what is being described as a "swing progression" that will not, as hoped, include facing live a pitcher on Monday at Chase Field. That pitcher (Wainwright) is starting, so Edman will continue to make that progress in the batting cage, and as early as this weekend he'll be seeking at-bats on a rehab assignment. (Updated July 24)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, but that does not change his timetable for a return. Threw off the mound Tuesday with the intent of getting used to the slope of the mound. Recovered well from the outing and was able to get some pitches in with a catcher in a squat. His target date for games is not yet determined, though it could be within two weeks. (Updated July 24)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Has started the early stages of a throwing program. (Updated July 18)