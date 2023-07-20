The Cardinals begin a road series Thursday against the Cubs. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Steven Matz (0-7, 4.86) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Matz has put up a 3.72 ERA in his last two outings, since he returned to the starting rotation.

The Cubs will counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman (10-6, 2.88). Stroman lasted only 3 1/3 innings and allowed six earned runs the only other time this season he faced the Cardinals, June 25 in London. He has a 5.85 ERA in his last four outings.

The Cardinals are 42-53, fourth in the NL Central and 10 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has won five straight games.

The Cubs are 45-50, third in the NL Central, and have won two straight. The Cardinals will face the Cubs in eight of their next 11 games, with four games this weekend in Wrigley followed by four more next weekend at Busch.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, 1B

7. Tyler O’Neill, LF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Steven Matz

CUBS

1. Nico Hoerner, SS

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Cody Bellinger, CF

5. Yan Gomes, C

6. Christopher Morel, 2B

7. Patrick Wisdom, 3B

8. Trey Mancini, 1B

9. Miguel Amaya, DH

P: Marcus Stroman

Injury report

OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain): Will be activated Thursday as the Cardinals open a four-game series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Cleared for full activity as of Tuesday, the Cardinals opted to delay his move to the roster in order to keep pitching available for Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins and a bullpen start. O'Neill participated in full batting practice Tuesday. (Updated July 18)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Threw off the mound Tuesday with the intent of getting used to the slope of the mound. Recovered well from the outing and was able to get some pitches in with a catcher in squat. His target date for games is not yet determined, though it could be within two weeks. (Updated July 19)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): Brimming with optimism following a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday that included a break between simulated innings. Veteran feels like he could accelerate his return, and said so in this interview available at StlToday.com. Pending his recovery from Tuesday's workout, Wainwright will face teammates Monday in Arizona during a live batting practice session, and if that goes well his next appearance could be in a game. (Updated July 18)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): Made progress with his throwing program Monday and the Cardinals believe he is a week and "not weeks" away from being able to play the field, manager Oliver Marmol said. The throwing program will increase its intensity in the coming days. (Updated July 17)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Took batting practice in the batting cage Wednesday and joined teammates for workouts on the field. His wrist is recovering well when tested with increasingly aggressive swings, and he's set to face Wainwright in the live batting practice scheduled for Monday in Phoenix. (Updated July 19)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Class AA Springfield. He will be prepped as a reliever and not stretch out his pitch count to return as anything more than a long reliever, even as the Cardinals consider trading starters. (Updated July 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Has started the early stages of a throwing program. (Updated July 18)