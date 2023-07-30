Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz tossed a second consecutive scoreless outing of at least six innings to stop the recent slide and send the team into the off day on a winning note.

The Cardinals snapped a three-game losing slide with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in the finale of a four-game series in front of an announced crowd of 43,670 at Busch Stadium on Sunday afternoon. That was the eighth shutout of the season for the Cardinals' pitching staff.

The win also snapped a six-game losing streak for the Cardinals (47-60) against the Cubs.

In his previous four starts since returning to the starting rotation, Matz went 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA, 25 strikeouts, five walks and an opponent’s batting average of .184.

Matz retired 10 batters in a row during a stretch from the second inning into the fifth.

He finished his outing with six scoreless innings, and he held the Cubs to four hits and no walks. Matz struck out two.

Offensively, catcher Andrew Knizner went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while outfielder Lars Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Taylor Motter, a late substitution into the starting lineup in place of Nolan Gorman (lower back tightness), went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Jordan Walker went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Relievers Giovanny Gallegos (2.0 innings) and JoJo Romero (one inning) combined for three innings of scoreless relief to preserve the shutout. Romero earned his first save of the season on the day the Cardinals reached an agreement to trade closer Jordan Hicks.

Tyler O’Neill breaks the ice in the first

The Cardinals grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Lars Nootbaar’s drive to left field dropped in front of Cubs outfielder Christopher Morel, and Morel failed to haul it in off the bounce as Nootbaar scampered to second base with what was ruled a leadoff double.

After Paul Goldschmidt grounded out and Nolan Arenado struck out, O’Neill lined an RBI single into center field.

O’Neill has been on base in nine of 10 games since he returned from the injured list on July 20. He missed 63 games with a lower back strain.

He has now hit safely in 23 of 31 starts this season.

Three consecutive singles to start the second inning by Jordan Walker, Taylor Motter and Andrew Knizner quickly increased the Cardinals’ lead. Knizner’s single lined into left field scored Walker and made it a two-run advantage.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the second thanks to a two-out single by Goldschmidt.

Cardinals get one on Kyle Hendricks

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks entered the day having gone 13-3 in 25 career starts against the Cardinals. The veteran right-hander had posted a 2.96 ERA in those starts.

Sunday, Hendricks allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk in seven innings to take the loss.

The Cardinals scored all three of their runs in the first two innings. Their first-inning run against Hendricks marked the first time they scored in the first inning against him in 13 starts — since July 29, 2018.

Andrew Knizner finding a groove

Knizner drove in the second run of the game with his second-inning RBI single. He now has hits in seven of his last 11 plate appearances.

He’s now hit safely in 13 of his last 18 games, and he has hit five home runs during that stretch. He came off the bench and homered twice in Thursday night’s series opener after Willson Contreras had to leave the game with a scalp laceration.

For the season, Knizner is batting .246.