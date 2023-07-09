The Cardinals wrap up a road series with a rubber game Sunday against the White Sox in the last game before the All-Star break. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Steven Matz (0-7, 5.02) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Matz hasn't started since May 24, when he was moved the bullpen. He was 0-6 with a 5.72 ERA as a starter, but he sported a 2.81 ERA in relief appearances, and he used his time in the 'pen to fine-tune his changeup.

“I think the pause helped me in some respects,” Matz said Thursday. “I wasn’t thrilled about it obviously. I want to have a good year starting. But I think I learned some things.”

The White Sox will counter with right-hander Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.50). He's gone at least six innings in 13 of his 18 appearances this season.

The Cardinals are 37-52, last in the NL Central and 12.5 games behind the first-place Reds. St. Louis is 4-6 in its last 10 after Saturday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

The White Sox are 38-53, fourth in the AL Central, and 4-6 in their last 10.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, DH

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Alec Burleson, LF

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Nolan Gorman, 3B

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Jose Fermin, 2B

P: Steven Matz

WHITE SOX

1. Zach Remillard, LF

2. Tim Anderson, SS

3. Luis Robert Jr., CF

4. Eloy Jiménez, DH

5. Andrew Vaughn, 1B

6. Jake Burger, 3B

7. Oscar Colás, RF

8. Seby Zavala, C

9. Elvis Andrus, 2B

P: Lucas Giolito

Injury report

LHP Jordan Montgomery (hamstring): Had imaging on his right hamstring Saturday; scheduled to meet with team physician after the return to St. Louis. (Updated July 8)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. (Updated July 7)

C Andrew Knizner (groin): Placed on 10-day injured list July 4. (Updated July 6)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): On the 15-day injured list. (Updated July 5)

OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain): Began a rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis as a designated hitter. (Updated July 5)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): Limited to designated hitter duty, he will be on a no-throw limit at least through the All-Star break. (Updated July 4)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Added to the 15-day injured list July 2. (Updated July 4)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Return before the trade deadline is not likely. (Updated July 4)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Placed on the 15-day injured list July 4. (Updated July 4)