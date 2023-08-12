After dropping the opener Friday, the Cardinals finish a two-game road series Saturday against the Royals. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m.

Before Saturday's game, the Cardinals placed outfielder Dylan Carlson on the injured list with an oblique strain and recalled first baseman Luken Baker.

Left-hander Steven Matz (3-7, 3.91) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Matz has a 1.65 ERA in six starts since returning to the rotation on July 9, and the Cardinals are 5-1 in those games.

The Royals will counter with left-hander Cole Ragans (3-3, 3.86), a second-year big-leaguer who was picked in the first round of the 2016 draft. Ragans, who has had two Tommy John surgeries, was acquired from the Rangers in the deal that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Lone Star State.

Ragans has a 1.02 ERA in three starts since becoming a Royal.

The Cardinals are 51-66, last in the NL Central and 12 games behind first-place Milwaukee. St. Louis is 4-6 in its last 10 games.

The Royals are 38-80, the second-worst record in baseball and last in the AL Central. Kansas City has won seven straight at home. The Royals' .322 overall win percentage would be by far the worst season in franchise history.

The Cardinals have a rare Sunday off day following Saturday's game. The last time they had a scheduled Sunday off day came in 1995, when the Rams played their first regular-season home game at Busch Stadium II.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, DH

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Tommy Edman, SS

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Steven Matz

ROYALS

1. Nelson Velazquez, RF

2. Bobby Witt Jr., SS

3. Michael Massey, 2B

4. Salvador Perez, 1B

5. Freddy Fermin, C

6. Edward Olivares, DH

7. Samad Taylor, LF

8. Matt Duffy, 3B

9. Kyle Isbel, CF

P: Cole Ragans

Injury report

OF Dylan Carlson (left oblique): He was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday retroactive to Thursday. (Updated Aug. 12)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Made appearances Sunday and Thursday as part of his rehab assignment with Class AA Springfield. The Cardinals are considering whether their former All-Star closer will need to appear in back-to-back games before he returns to the majors. (Updated Aug. 12)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Began a rehab assignment Thursday with an inning at Class AA Springfield. He walked a batter and then gave up a home run, allowing two earned runs in that inning. The Cardinals plan to have Woodford appear for one inning in each of his first two rehab appearances. (Updated Aug. 12)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. He has at least one more bullpen session before he'll advance to a rehab assignment, but the Cardinals do plan for him to pitch in competition at some point this season and in the minors in the near future. (Updated Aug. 4)