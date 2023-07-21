CHICAGO — A couple months ago, Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz seemed lost. He’d been getting hit hard. He’d struggle to get ahead of hitters. Then when he did, he struggled to finish off hitters. He’d voiced frustration during a postgame media session about his curveball being almost nonexistent.

It wasn’t entirely shocking when he ended up in the bullpen a few weeks later, having forfeited his spot in the starting rotation to a rookie.

For the second time in three starts since he reemerged as a starter for the Cardinals, Matz took the mound in the Windy City and took the air out of an opposing offense. He struck out six in five innings, held the Chicago Cubs to one run and earned his first win in 13 starts this season as the Cardinals led from start to finish on the way to a 7-2 win at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (44-53) extended their win streak to six games, and they’ve now won 9 of 11 games and moved to 1 ½ games behind the Cubs (45-51) for third place in the National League Central Division.

“I think we all know that we’re playing with our backs against the wall,” Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras said. “I think after the All-Star break we came back with the confidence really high.

Meanwhile, Matz snapped a personal seven-game losing streak. That streak matched the longest losing slide of his career. He hadn’t logged a win since a relief outing against the Cincinnati Reds on Sept. 17, 2022. His last win as a starting pitcher came on July 23, 2022.

In his last three starts, Matz has struck out 19 batters in 14 2/3 innings. That strikeout total is the most in a three-start stretch for him this season. In his first start back in the rotation, Matz struck out nine in 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the White Sox on the Southside of Chicago in the final game before the All-Star break.

“First of all, he’s executing pitches ahead in the count, which is really important for every pitcher,” said Contreras, who caught both of Matz’s starts in Chicago. “Second of all, he seems focused on hitting the right spots with the fastball. Executing the fastball is important for him.

“The last two starts that I’ve caught him, that’s the best I’ve saw him the whole year. He’s been able to use the fastball in and out, up and down. That’s huge for us, especially in a ballpark like this one where the ball can fly.”

Matz gave up just one hit in the first three innings against the Cubs, and he struck out four in that same span.

He gave up his lone run in the fourth inning, but it came on a ball that could have been caught. A fly ball lost in the twilight sky fell for a double in shallow right field. Matz retired the next two batters, which would’ve ended the inning had the fly ball been caught.

Instead, gave up a drive to right field by Yan Gomes. Rookie outfielder Jordan Walker made a diving attempt at a catch, but the ball caromed past him for an RBI triple.

Matz walked the next batter Christopher Morel on a 3-2 pitch, and that’s brought pitching coach Dusty Blake and Contreras to the mound for a visit.

Matz described the visit as Blake giving Matz a “breather,” making sure the game didn’t speed up on him and making sure he knew what pitch he wanted to make next. Matz credited Contreras with having a good read on what the next batter, Patrick Wisdom, hoped to do in his at-bat.

Matz got Wisdom to fly out to center field on a changeup.

“There’s some days where a pitcher can have a tough time, but today he was able to manipulate the changeup however he wanted to,” Contreras said. “The first inning, I thought it was good. The second inning, I thought he was rushing a little bit to throw the changeup. After that, he settled in and did a great job.”

Matz worked to fine-tune his changeup during his time in the bullpen. Thursday night, he threw it 28 times. He got the Cubs to either take that pitch for a strike (nine times) or swing and miss (six times) a total of 15 times.

Between that and effective usage of the sinking fastball, Matz felt the need to throw just seven curveballs.

“I think it’s huge,” Matz said of the changeup. “I think another big thing is keeping them on my fastball, speeding them up with that. My fastball, I felt like, was playing pretty good today. I think that just makes that pitcher better as well.”

His ability to use the changeup in different ways — both in the zone for a strike and as a pitch that starts in the zone and then drops below the zone — allowed him to predominantly work with two pitches.

The Cubs helped Matz get ahead in counts early in the outing by not swinging at the changeup.

Though Matz readily admitted the need for more efficiency and getting “quicker outs” so he can pitch deeper into games, but he also expressed confidence that will come in future outings.

Matz (1-7) tossed 97 pitches to get through five innings and qualify for the win.

“It definitely does (weigh on you),” Matz said of not having recorded a win this season. “Especially with my pitch count getting high there in the fifth inning. I was glad to be able to get out of that.”

The Cardinals’ offense collected 10 hits, including a pair of home runs by Walker (2-for-4) and veteran shortstop Paul DeJong (1-for-4). The two batted eighth and ninth, respectively, in the Cardinals’ order.

DeJong's 15th career home run at Wrigley Field tied him with Andrew McCutchen for the second most among active players at that ballpark behind Cincinnati's Joey Votto (24).

The Cardinals scored three of their seven runs with two outs, and they went 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

They also defeated Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman for the third time this season. They chased Stroman from the game before the end of the fourth inning for the second time this season. They tagged him for five runs (four earned) on seven hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Walker’s home run came against Stroman in the four-run fourth inning, and the Cardinals ran his pitch count up to 99 pitches in less than four full innings.

“I think our hitters have been taking a really good approach regardless of who we face,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “We faced some pretty good arms if you think of (Jesus) Lozardo, Sandy (Alcantara), (Edward) Cabrera, now Stroman. We’ll see (Justin) Steele tomorrow.

"We’ve been facing some really good arms, and our guys continue to take a strong approach. They’re stringing together quality at-bats. There’s not a lot of breathing room in that lineup. We’ve got DeJong batting ninth.”