So, how did the Cardinals do at the deadline with their acquisition of handfuls of minor-league pitchers? Smart, wrong, or lucky? Maybe a bit of all three.

MLB Pipeline prospect guru Jonathan Mayo joins a brand new Best Podcast in Baseball to discuss the Cardinals new additions and his new book, 'Smart, Wrong, and Lucky: The Origin Stories of Baseball's Unexpected Stars.' He details which one the Cardinals were when they selected Albert Pujols in the 13th round.

Mayo shares stories about teams scouting Pujols as a Missouri high schooler and for a Kansas City-area junior college, and how at least one team forever changed how it runs a draft because it missed on Pujols.

The Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.

How the Cardinals’ Andrew Knizner relaunched his swing with Wiffle Ball, ‘Nanny Two-Step’ Andrew Knizner's rise as a top-producing catcher came after toe-tap inspired by family Wiffle Ball games and a mindset shift. The success comes at a pivotal time in his career.

Cardinals prospect Moises Gomez homers for fourth consecutive game: Minor League Report With his solo home run on Wednesday, Moises Gomez is seven-for-20 with four home runs in his last four games.

-

-

-