Late Wednesday, the Yankees' Domingo German threw the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history and the fourth in that franchise's history.

The Cardinals have thrown nine no-hitters but have yet to break through with a perfect game. Nine of the 15 current National League teams have never recorded a perfect game.

A look at the Cardinals' no-hitters in which they came closest to perfection by allowing three or fewer baserunners.

Paul Dean, Sept. 21, 1934

Dean, brother of Hall of Famer Dizzy Dean, was just one walk away from perfection.

There was little suspense this day, however, as Dean walked the third batter he faced, Len Koenecke, in front of 20,000 at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn.

The Cardinals scratched out three total runs in the final four innings to record a 3-0 win after Dean settled in.

Bob Forsch, Sept. 26, 1983

Forsch permitted just two baserunners, hitting the Expos' Gary Carter in the second. Then the next batter, Chris Speier, reached on an error.

Just 12,457 fans watched at the second iteration of Busch Stadium in a late-season game in which both teams were going nowhere.

The Cardinals won 3-0 as Ozzie Smith, Lonnie Smith and Willie McGee each drove in a run.

Jose Jimenez, June 25, 1999

The right-hander, making just the 18th start of his career and entering with a 6.69 ERA, faced 28 batters, one more than the minimum, and allowed three baserunners.

His bid for perfection ended early when he walked Steve Finley in the second. Finley, an SIU Carbondale graduate, was erased on a double play.

Jimenez also hit Arizona's Andy Fox in the third and walked Luis Gonzalez in the seventh.

Hall of Famer Randy Johnson was on the bump for the Diamondbacks that night, and he was nearly as good. A pair of walks and a single in the ninth allowed the Cardinals to scratch out a 1-0 win on the road.

Jimenez, who finished his career with just 2.3 wins above replacement, was dealt to the Rockies that offseason in the deal that landed Daryl Kile.

Bob Forsch, April 16, 1978

Two of the three baserunners Forsch allowed on this day at Busch Stadium II reached by walk, with a third reaching on an error.

The Cardinals won 5-0 over the Phillies in front of 11,495.

Ted Simmons drove in two of those runs. He scored a run along with Garry Templeton, Jerry Morales, Keith Hernandez and Ken Reitz.

Forsch had a 3.76 career ERA over 16 seasons, most with the Cardinals.

Lon Warneke, Aug. 30, 1941

Warneke also allowed three baserunners in his no-hitter. He walked one and was felled by the Redbirds' defense in this game at Cincinnati's Crosley Field

Frank McCormick reached on an error in the fifth and was immediately erased with a double play. Warneke then walked Lonny Frey in the seventh.

In the eighth, Jim Gleeson reached on another error and was also nullified by a double play.

Warneke was a five-time All-Star and racked up 45.8 wins above replacement over the course of his career for both the Cardinals and Cubs.



Jesse Haines, July 7, 1917

Haines allowed three baserunners, all of whom walked, in this no-hitter as the Cardinals blanked the Boston Braves 5-0 at Sportsman's Park in front of 15,000.