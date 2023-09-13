BALTIMORE — The way the Cardinals' season has unfolded has placed added pressure on Adam Wainwright’s chase for 200 wins. It's undeniable, and it's not just the veteran right-hander who has felt its effects.

In the coming days, the club will be officially eliminated from the NL Central Division title race. They’re on the verge of finishing below .500 for the first time since 2007.

Wainwright’s career won’t end with a magical playoff run, but he can reach a rare milestone. If he does get to 200 wins, he’ll have done it all while wearing a Cardinals uniform. That still means something to a lot of people.

The power of that accomplishment hasn’t escaped those in the Cardinals clubhouse. So Tuesday night’s 5-2 win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Baltimore Orioles, the American League’s best ballclub, held added importance.

“It was a good one; it’s been a long time coming,” Wainwright said of getting win No. 199. “Tonight, my stuff was better, had better action on my pitches, better mindset, attacked better. That’s a great team over there, so I’m glad we won. It was a good win for our team.”

Wainwright snapped a streak of 11 consecutive starts without a win. He hadn’t logged a win since June 17. He’d lost his last 10 decisions.

Prior to the game, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol acknowledged the added impetus on each of Wainwright’s starts. He understands there's a strong desire among Cardinals followers to celebrate something in a year that has fallen short of expectations.

“Is there added pressure to get to 200? Sure. Does he want it? Yes. Do we want it for him? Yes,” Marmol said in the manager’s office prior to Tuesday night’s game.

Marmol also recognizes that unlike Albert Pujols’ pursuit of 700 home runs last year, circumstances have made Wainwright’s chase the focal point as the season winds down.

“There was other distractions, postseason, other things going that kind of caught people’s attention where all the focus wasn’t solely on, ‘Hey, we’re having a crappy year. Albert needs to hit 700,’” Marmol said.

That luxury doesn't exist with Wainwright's milestone chase.

“It’s really importance for all of us,” Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras said. “We put pressure on ourselves because we want him to get to 200 wins. We feel really bad when he pitches a good game and he doesn’t have our support, offensively, but tonight was different.

"Hopefully, his next start he can get to 200 — or before the season is over. That will make us proud as a team and make him be part of one of these (groups) that not anybody can get to.”

Well, Wainwright (4-11) delivered on Tuesday. He held the Orioles to two runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings. He also struck out three.

The Cardinals (64-81) turned three double plays in the game, including one crucial to Wainwright’s outing.

The bullpen contingent of Giovanny Gallegos (⅔ inning), Matthew Liberatore (1⅓ innings), John King (one inning) and Ryan Helsley (one inning, ninth save of the season) provided scoreless relief to secure the win.

Cardinals outfielder Richie Palacios provided an offensive spark off the bench. He went 2 for 3 with a pair of home runs, the first multi-home run game of his career. Paul Goldschmidt went 1 for 4 with a home run. His home run was the first of his career at Camden Yards. Rookie outfielder Jordan Walker went 1 for 2 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored. Lars Nootbaar (1 for 5) also drove in a run.

The win likely gives Wainwright three chances in the final weeks of the season to reach 200 career wins.

“We’ll just have to wait and see, won’t we,” Wainwright said when asked about the meaning of 200 wins. “It would be pretty cool. It’s a nice, round number. I’d like to have it.

"Today was a big step, getting there. I’ve got three starts left. So not much time. I knew today would be a really important win for me if I could get it. Luckily, we did.”

If the Cardinals' starting rotation holds to form, Wainwright’s next start will come on Monday at Busch Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Among active pitchers, only Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke, Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw have reached that mark.

The only pitchers in Cardinals history to record 200 wins are Hall of Famers Bob Gibson (251 wins) and Jesse Haines (210 wins).

As far as the way he’ll approach things down the stretch, Wainwright said he’d take it day by day.

He then added, “I definitely need to start pitching deeper into games because watching the game is so much more nerve-racking than playing in the game. I’m going to run out of finger nails here in not too long if I keep pitching five innings. But the guys behind me did a great job.”

The nervous moments started for Cardinals faithful in the fourth inning with the Cardinals protecting a 3-0 lead. The Orioles (91-53) loaded the bases with one out on a pair of singles and a fielding error by third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Wainwright got Orioles catcher James McCann to hit a chopper to rookie shortstop Masyn Winn, who quickly fed second baseman Tommy Edman. That let Edman rifle the ball to Goldschmidt for an inning-ending double play.

“That’s an incredible team,” Wainwright said. “That’s a great team. They’re in first place for a reason. They’ve got 91 wins for a reason. You’ve got to execute. We made some big plays, and the guys behind me came in and did a great job.”

Wainwright lamented at times this season his inability to execute critical pitches in pivotal moments, especially troubling since he’d prided himself on being a “pitch-maker” throughout his career.

Well, the 42-year-old put on a master class on pitch-making.

Wainwright held the Orioles to 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position, and he stranded a total of eight men on base in five innings.

“I knew one thing, I was going to come today and I was going to compete,” Wainwright said. “This road trip for me, facing Atlanta, facing Baltimore — the two best offenses in all of baseball — I knew I was going to have to compete.”

With the Cardinals leading by three runs, the Orioles threatened to ruin his outing again in the fifth inning after a leadoff walk by Adley Rutschman, a single by Gunnar Henderson and an Anthony Santander RBI single to give the Orioles their first run.

A grounder to second base allowed the Cardinals to record the first out of the inning at second base. While a runner scored from third base, the play left a lone runner on first base.

Wainwright struck out Cedric Mullins on a called third strike, and gave up a two-out double that put runners on second and third. Wainwright then got Adam Frazier to swing over top of a curveball for an inning-ending strikeout as Wainwright stranded a pair of runners in scoring position and walked off the mound with a one-run lead intact.

“That’s probably the best we’ve seen him in a while," Marmol said. "He changed arm angles, pitched inside effectively, a lot of soft contact, navigated a really tough lineup well. He ran into traffic, was able to pitch out of it and being able to bring in Helsley with a three-run lead, feeling good about and closing that game out is awesome to see.”

Contreras came out of the game in the sixth inning because of a hand bruise (the result of getting hit by a wild pitch in Cincinnati) that had been bothering since the morning.

Contreras refused to let a balky hand keep him from being there for Wainwright, who welcomed him this winter as the successor to his longtime battery mate Yadier Molina.

Contreras said he told Wainwright he'd be in the game as long as Wainwright was on the mound.

“I feel like I need to support him more,” Contreras said. “I know he’s been having a rough stretch. Today, I just prayed that he had a good game. I know that we did everything we could to win the game, and we won today.”

