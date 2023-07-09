The 2023 MLB draft begins Sunday at 6 p.m. central time from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington where college and prep players will have their names called and professional baseball dreams turned to reality.

For this year’s draft, the Cardinals possess the 21st overall pick.

But before names get called and before the Cardinals are on the clock, here are some things to know:

After round one, when do the Cardinals pick next?

The Cardinals have just one selection on Day 1, which includes rounds one and two. St. Louis’s second-round pick (68th overall) was forfeited when the club signed catcher Willson Contreras, who was extended a qualifying offer from the Cubs before inking a five-year deal with St. Louis last December.

Following Sunday's portion of the draft, the Cardinals won’t pick again until the third round during Day 2 on Monday, as they have the the 90th overall pick.

Day 2 includes rounds 3-10. Day 3, which takes place on Tuesday, includes rounds 11-20.

The 21st overall pick carries a slot value of $3,618,200. This year, the Cardinals have a bonus pool of $6,375,100. For reference, when the Cardinals owned the 22nd pick in last year’s draft, that pick carried a $3,182,200 slot value and St. Louis had a $6,845,900 bonus pool.

If a team goes over it's allotted bonus pool it will face a penalty. It is common for teams to go over their total bonus pools and pay a tax penalty if it goes over anywhere from 0-5% above, but a team has never surpassed the 5% threshold.

What have the Cardinals done in recent drafts?

St. Louis, which hasn’t had a first-round pick within the top 10 since 1998 or within the top 15 since 2008, went pitcher heavy to kick off the 2022 draft. The Cardinals' first three picks were all left-handers with starter’s backgrounds at the college level. As a whole, the Cardinals took 13 pitchers with their 20 picks last July. Twelve of the 13 pitchers taken were college arms.

Over the past five years, the Cardinals in the first round have gone with:

2022: LHP Cooper Hjerpe, Oregon State University, 22nd overall

2021: RHP Michael McGreevy, UC Santa Barbara, 18th overall

2020: 3B Jordan Walker, Decatur high school (Georgia), 21st overall

2019: LHP Zack Thompson, University of Kentucky, 19th overall

2018: 3B Nolan Gorman, Sandra Day O’Connor high school (Arizona), 19th overall

Three of the Cardinals' last five first-round picks (Gorman, Thompson, and Walker) have debuted in the majors. McGreevy has reached Class AAA while Hjerpe began his first professional season in Class High-A, but has been sidelined by injury since May.

Other first-round selections by the Cardinals from recent drafts that have reached the majors include righty Dakota Hudson (34th overall in 2016) and outfielder Dylan Carlson (33rd overall in 2016).

Who are the top draft prospects?

The 2023 draft class has been lauded as one that has collegiate position player depth, position players from the prep scene that offer high value along with some interesting collegiate arms. The class is highlighted by a pair of Louisiana State University products in right-hander Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews and University of Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford. The trio of players are projected to be some of the first taken off the board.

The Pirates, who won the draft lottery back in December, will pick first ahead of the Nationals (2nd overall) and the Tigers (3rd overall).

Some local prep players that could be selected include Christian Brother College’s Nazzan Zanatello, Timberland high school’s Adam Hachman, and Blair Oaks high school’s Wil Libbert. Zanatello, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound shortstop, jumped up draft rankings after a strong showing during the MLB draft combine held in Phoenix, Arizona in June.

How does the Cardinals' farm currently look?

For an organization with a history of drafting and developing talent, the Cardinals entered 2023 with a farm system that ranked as the 8th best across the league, according to Baseball America. That ranking was boosted by the Cardinals’ approach of taking college-level pitchers to replenish the club’s minor league pitching depth.

Since the start of the MLB and MiLB seasons, the Cardinals have promoted top prospect Jordan Walker and recalled (and recently optioned) left-hander Matthew Liberatore.

Shortstop Masyn Winn has shown improvements on offense while in Triple-A. Right-hander Tink Hence, despite missing a month due to injury, has been promoted to Double-A Springfield along with 2022 fifth-round Victor Scott II, whose consistent offense and success on the base paths have aided him in a path to the majors.