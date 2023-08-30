When he reached the plate after the first of the two homers he had to hit Tuesday to hoist the Cardinals back into the game, Willson Contreras pointed to the stands, right to where his parents sat and watched him play as a Cardinal in person for the first time.

He was doing more than touching home.

He was welcoming them to his new one.

“Right now, I can say this is my house,” Contreras said an hour or so later. “Before, it was hard for me to move (on). I spent 15 years in one place. It took me a little bit of time. Now, I’m glad that time is over. And now we’re here and now we’re looking forward to making this team better. I can say, ‘This is my house.’”

A season that did not start like he hoped, briefly moved him from the only position he wants to play, and will finish far from how he imagined, continued its turn in a comforting direction for Contreras as a he rounded third for the second time Tuesday night. Contreras screamed to the sky when he lofted a home run into the visitors bullpen in the sixth inning, and he shouted again as he tied the game with a two-run shot on an 0-2 pitch in the eighth. Each time he motioned to his parents, Olga and William, and each time he shook his fist triumphantly.

The 360 feet he ran on his second homer, the one that catapulted the Cardinals toward a 6-5, walk-off win against San Diego, shows how far he’s gone as a Cardinal in his first year.

“We haven’t played well lately, and we need something like this to change the mood out here,” Contreras said. “I wish I could do that every day, to be honest, especially the way we’ve been playing. We’re looking to find ways to win the game.

“Having my family in the stands means a lot to me,” he added. “I’m here because of them. I owe them a lot. I don’t think there is something I can do that is enough for them. Having a night like I had I will never forget especially at their first game at Busch Stadium this year. I was trying to do something good for my mom and dad.”

In the final four innings of Tuesday’s game, Contreras created more runs on his own than the Cardinals had scored as a team in the previous three games, combined.

His solo homer with one out in the sixth dragged the Cardinals within two runs of the visiting Padres. The two-run homer to the lawn beyond center field tied the game, 5-5. His 14th career multi-homer game was his third of the season, making him the second Cardinals catcher ever with that many in a single season, according to researcher Tom Orf. Tom Pagnozzi — not Ted Simmons or Yadier Molina — also had three in 1996. By tying the game, Contreras sparked a 10th inning that relied on the little things until the big hit.

JoJo Romero struck out two batters to open the 10th inning, but before he could get the final out, rookie shortstop Masyn Winn kept a single in the infield to keep the Padres’ from scoring in the first extra inning. That allowed the Cardinals to manufacture one run and win. Richie Palacios made it possible by “getting his nose in there” as a left-handed batter and bunting an 0-2 pitch from All-Star lefty reliever Josh Hader that advanced Winn to third. The Padres walked Paul Goldschmidt to bring pinch hitter Tommy Edman to the plate.

He had not seen a pitch all night.

He only needed to see one.

Edman lofted a ball to the left-field corner to easily score Winn for the walk-off run. Count Contreras among the first to swarm Edman on the basepaths to celebrate.

To think the evening began with Contreras fuming in frustration.

One of the most productive catchers since the All-Star break with his .280 average, Contreras drilled a pitch in the second inning that caught the third baseman for a lineup.

“I was like, ‘Oh, god, here we go again,’” he said.

It’s been that kind of stretch for the Cardinals offense — held to one run through 33 innings of the past weekend — and it’s been that kind of season for Contreras. He aced the job interview with manager Oliver Marmol and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and scored the largest contract ever finalized by the Cardinals for a player coming from outside the organization, at five years, $87.5 million. After a sunny spring, summer brought the heat and Contreras had a difficult first year transitioning from being a Cub to being the Cubs’ archrival. He stood at his locker late Tuesday night and described all he had to learn because “the Cardinals do things differently.”

The turbulent season included drinking from the fire hose of all the Cardinals ask from their catchers. Early in the year, he and several pitchers expressed frustration with both pitch calling and pitch execution. The relationships were strained enough that Contreras had a private meeting with Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright just to affirm his commitment to them and his desire to be their catcher.

At the same time, Contreras went out one day to take fly balls in left field, and a day later, the Cardinals announced that he would see more time at designated hitter.

He was struggling at the plate.

He was no longer behind the plate.

And the whole time the Cardinals were fading from contention.

What he did not lose was that competitive spark that won over Marmol and Mozeliak — pushing as hard at times against the trends, sometimes deepening his frustration.

“You saw it there — some of the emotion there when he lines out. Hits it exactly the way he wants, right at the third baseman, and he’s frustrated,” Marmol said. “You see the emotion he showed after the first homer and then the second one. Regardless of where we are in the standings, he’s continued to compete and that’s just the way he’s made. I feel like that’s been a big part of it — just settling in and not trying to do too much. He felt that. We felt that early on.”

Contreras was asked Tuesday night how, as this disappointing season sunk in, he was able to continue to keep his spirits up.

“I came from nothing,” he explained. “Coming from nothing to all the way here — I think that’s what has got me thankful to be playing baseball. If you go out and walk through the streets, there are a lot of people who are in need. I’m able to wake up every morning and have a ceiling and have my family and have food on my table, and that’s how I keep up spirits up, and I’m not giving up.”

He told the story of how he wanted to make a living in baseball because he knew he could make enough so his parents no longer had to work — his father would no longer have to drive shipments; his mother would no longer have to clean at a school. And here he was telling that story a few minutes before meeting his parents at his new house in St. Louis, the one with all the trees to provide quiet and privacy and still give room for his dog to run.

Traveling up from their home in Venezuela, William and Olga Contreras arrived late one night this week for their first ever visit to St. Louis. They’ll spend a few months with their two sons, both All-Star major-league catchers. As a sign of where the Cardinals are in the standings, Willson said they will visit younger brother William later because Milwaukee is more likely to be in the playoffs, thus playing deeper into the parents’ visit. But Tuesday was the first game of their visit, their first chance to see Contreras with his new team and at his new ballpark.

He gave them dinner and a show.

Contreras helped rookie Zack Thompson negotiate outs from a tricky San Diego lineup despite not having control of his fastball. Thompson turned to his curveball and his cutter to extinguish combustible innings, but that came at the cost of efficiency. He needed 41 pitches to get six outs and by the end of the fourth had exhausted his limit of around 90. Casey Lawrence helped keep the Cardinals close. While guiding the pitchers, Contreras goosed the offense. He turned an error into a run in the fourth inning.

He snapped a run of seven consecutive Cardinals retired by Padres starter Seth Lugo with a solo homer in the sixth. And two innings later — the Cardinals lineup still stalled — Contreras readied to face a 100 mph fastball from reliever Robert Suarez.

He got and missed two fastballs, at 98.3 mph and 99.8 mph.

Suarez’s mistake was going to his slider.

“He’s throwing 100, (so) there’s no way I’m looking for slider,” Contreras said. “Get on the fastball. Swing through the fastball, OK. Get ready for the third one. I saw something going down, and I was glad I was able to put a barrel on it. I wasn’t expecting to hit a homer. I wasn’t expecting to hit something that hard, but it happened.”

It happened when the Cardinals needed something to snap their funk.

It happened with his dugout bursting into relief and cheers.

It happened with mom and dad watching from a few rows away.

“That is the best gift,” Contreras said.

