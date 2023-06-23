The Arizona Diamondbacks became adrift after trading Paul Goldschmidt to the Cardinals after the 2018 season. That deal subtracted their cornerstone player and yielded minimal long-term value.

Subsequent moves, however, have propelled this franchise back into the playoff chase in the rugged National League West. The Diamondbacks (46-30) lead the division by 3 1/2 games over the San Francisco Giants.

We’ll get to that in a minute. First, let's look back at the Goldschmidt trade which netted catcher Carson Kelly, pitcher Luke Weaver and infielder Andrew Young.

Young hit .206 in 117 at-bats over two seasons as a fill-in for Arizona. Weaver started well for the D-Backs, going 4-3 with a 2.94 ERA in 12 starts in 2019, but his ERA swelled to 6.58, 4.24 and 7.71 in his next three seasons before he moved on to the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds.

Kelly has battled injuries and failed to raise his offensive profile. He is batting .223 over parts of eight big league seasons and he now shares a job with Gabriel Moreno, a key Diamondbacks addition from the last offseason.

Cardinals fans complain about the disastrous Marcell Ozuna trade – and rightfully so – but the Goldschmidt trade was a masterstroke by John Mozeliak and Co.

The D-Backs finally recovered with multiple moves, most prominently acquiring pitcher Zac Gallen from the Marlins (after the Cardinals infamously sent him and Sandy Alcantara to Miami for Ozuna) and drafting outfielder Corbin Carroll 16th overall in 2019.

Carroll is batting .298 this season with 16 homers, 40 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

Writing for ESPN.com, Alden Gonzalez raved about Carroll:

Fred Lynn (1975) and Ichiro Suzuki (2001) are the only players to ever win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year. Corbin Carroll might make a run at that, though. The D-backs' dynamic outfielder was slashing .304/.386/.596 through his first 70 games, leading the National League in OPS while adding 16 home runs and 19 stolen bases. The D-backs have held first place for 16 consecutive days and seem poised for their first playoff appearance in six years, and Carroll -- along with the electric Zac Gallen -- stands as one of the biggest reasons.

As for Gallen, he is bidding for the NL Cy Young Award with a 9-2, 2.84 ERA. He is coming off a 5-1 victory at Milwaukee that may have ended his road woes this season.

He is 7-0 with a 1.00 ERA at home and 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA on the road. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo touted Gallen’s ability to make adjustments in-season.

“Sometimes with Zac, yeah, it's an immediate response,” Lovullo said. “He's just built on making improvements. He doesn't waste days, and I know he has a mindset of never sitting still or being satisfied.

“You combine all of that, and you just keep pushing out a good start, and that's your expectation. We have a clunker, he gets even better.”

In the grand scheme of things, that’s what the Diamondbacks have done. After staggering to 25-35, 52-110 and 74-88 finishes the previous three years, they are finally relevant again this year.

MEGAPHONE

“I think the biggest thing is, pitching at home, obviously there's a comfort level,” he said. “You sleep in your own bed. You're familiar with the surroundings of the stadium. I feel like Chase Field is definitely a little bit more pitcher-friendly, especially the alleys in center field. But nothing that's really stood out to me that I feel like I really need to change.Maybe have a little bit more edge when I'm going on the road, knowing that I’ve got to just be a little bit more cognizant, a little more locked in.”

Zac Gallen, on his success at home and his struggles on the road.