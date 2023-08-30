For the second time in less than 24 hours, Cardinals do-everything super-utility man Tommy Edman proved the kryptonite for San Diego Padres five-time All-Star closer Josh Hader.

Edman, who hit the walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning to secure the victory Tuesday night, decided to take it to the next level with a two-run walk-off home run against Hader with the Cardinals trailing by a run and down to their final out Wednesday afternoon.

Edman’s 12th home run of the season lifted the Cardinals to a 5-4 series-clinching win over the Padres in the rubber match of their three-game series at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals (58-76) won their first series since they took two of three from the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 14-16.

Hader had been a perfect 16-for-16 in save opportunities against the Cardinals in his career until Edman smashed a 2-2 sinker from Hader into the home bullpen behind the right-field fence.

Hader retired Taylor Motter and pinch hitter Luken Baker to start the ninth inning, but the Cardinals put the tying run on second base thanks to a Masyn Winn two-out double into left field. That brought Edman to the plate with the chance to produce late-inning magic for the second consecutive game.

Cardinals rookie outfielder Jordan Walker blasted a three-run home run as part of the first four-hit game of his major-league career.

The Padres (62-72) held the lead since the seventh inning when Juan Soto hit a two-out RBI against Cardinals left-handed reliever John King.

Padres get on the board quickly

The Padres run assembly line didn’t waste any time against Miles Mikolas in the first inning. Ha-Seong Kim lined a sinker up the middle for a single to start the game.

Kim then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Soto, the second sacrifice bunt of Soto’s major-league career. Soto’s only previous sacrifice bunt also came against Mikolas in Busch Stadium on Aug. 13, 2018.

With Kim on second base and one out, Padres star third baseman Manny Machado swatted an RBI single into right-center field as the Padres took a one-run advantage. Machado extended his hitting streak to seven games, and he recorded his 45th RBI since the start of July.

Cardinals get another crack at Rich Hill

Padres pitcher Rich Hill made his second start of the season against the Cardinals. The 43-year-old left-hander started against the Cardinals earlier this season for the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 4 in Pittsburgh. He came out on the winning end of a 2-1 contest in June when he held the Cardinals to one run in 6 2/3 innings. He also matched up with Mikolas in that game.

The Padres acquired Hill from the Pirates along with Ji Man Choi in a trade on Aug. 1.

Padres starting pitchers entered the day leading the National League in ERA (3.78) and quality starts (61). They also ranked second in the NL in opponents’ batting average (.238) and third in strikeouts (1,174).

Wednesday, Hill held the Cardinals scoreless through his first three innings. However, he gave up three runs on three hits in the fourth inning, and Padres manager Bob Melvin turned the game over to the bullpen to start the fifth inning.

Hill finished his outing having allowed three runs on five hits, including one home run, and one walk in four innings. He threw 53 pitches in his 11th career start against the Cardinals.

Trent Grisham’s glove costs the Cardinals a run

Edman worked his way to third base with one out in the first inning thanks to a leadoff walk and a pair of stolen bases.

Willson Contreras, who hit two home runs Tuesday night, hit a fly ball to shallow center field. Padres center fielder and two-time Gold Glove winner Trent Grisham charged in on the fly ball and made a sliding catch with the ball just inches from the ground.

Edman got caught between retreating to tag up and third base and being ready to score if the ball hit the turf. That slight moment of indecision or uncertainty forced him to remain at third base. Grishman’s catch was the second out in the inning.

The next batter, Nolan Arenado, hit an inning-ending fly ball to left field that left Edman stranded on third base.

Third time is a charm for Jordan Walker

The Cardinals pulled even in the fourth inning thanks to Walker’s 12th home run of the season. The three-run blast traveled an estimated 431 feet before it crashed onto the left-field concourse.

Contreras began the inning with a hustle double on a ball lined to left field. Contreras ran hard and beat the throw to second base with a head-first slide. Contreras appeared to jam his hand on the base as he slid, and he received a visit from head athletic trainer Adam Olsen as well as manager Oliver Marmol.

Contreras remained in the game, and he moved up to third base on an infield single by Arenado.

That brought Walker to the plate with no outs and runners on the corners.

Hill threw three consecutive cutters to Walker. The first sailed up and above the strike zone for ball one. The second, cruised in at the top of the zone for strike one. Then Hill tried to sneak one over the inside corner, and Walker stayed inside the ball and put a swift, strong swing on it to tie the score 3-3.

Miles Mikolas still looking for a win

Mikolas did not factor into the decision. He left the game with the score tied after six innings. He’d lost his last five decisions entering the day, and the Cardinals had won just one of his previous seven starts.

Mikolas allowed a run in the first inning and then gave up two in the second on back-to-back two-out RBI singles by Kim and Soto. Mikolas gave up just one extra-base hit in the game — a sixth-inning double by Xander Bogaerts.

Mikolas retired nine consecutive batters from the third inning until Bogaerts’ double in the sixth.

Mikolas finished the day having allowed three runs on two walks and seven hits in six innings. He also struck out two.