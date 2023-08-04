On the same day he was named International League player of the month, Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn had one of his most productive nights of 2023.

Winn went four-for-five with a home run, a double, and three RBIs in a 17-6 win with Class AAA Memphis. The 21-year-old matched a season-high in total bases with eight. His home run — a 382-foot shot to left field — was his 17th of the year, furthering career best. A bases-loaded walk during a six-run inning from Memphis hitters gave Winn his third RBI of the night, which matched his season high.

Coming off a July that included 26 RBIs, Winn ended Thursday with 56 runs driven in on the year through 98 games in Triple-A. Winn is batting .285 with an .828 OPS on the season.

Meanwhile, across the Cardinals’ farm system:

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, Class AAA Memphis: The right-hander labored through a 34-pitch first inning and gave up four runs before he could escape the frame. He allowed a run in his second inning of work and had his outing come to an end after three innings and 75 pitches. Graceffo recorded one strikeout on the night and walked three batters. The outing was Graceffo’s shortest since he lasted 2 2/3 innings in a June 30 start against Nashville. Across his 13 outings — 12 of which were starts — Graceffo has a 4.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 55 innings.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: The MiLB home run leader with 27 on the year, Baker went two-for-five with two RBIs as Memphis’s designated hitter. The 26-year-old slugger drove in both of his runs with a double in the fourth inning. With the pair of RBIs, Baker ended Thursday with 82 in 77 Triple-A games. He leads the International League in RBIs and was one of four minor leaguers in 2023 with 80 or more RBIs prior to Thursday’s game.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: Scott singled three times in five at-bats and stole two bases in Springfield’s 5-4 walk-off win vs. Northwest Arkansas to give him 72 stolen bases on the year. Since making his Double-A debut on June 28, Scott is 22-for-24 in steal attempts. He’s been thwarted on the base paths nine times in 81 tries. At the plate since arriving in Double-A, Scott has a .353 on-base percentage and a .403 on-base percentage. The former fifth-round pick's three-hit vs. Northwest Arkansas extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. He’s produced seven multi-hit games during the streak.

Right-handed pitcher Inohan Paniagua, Class High-A Peoria: Paniagua struck out five batters, walked two, and allowed two runs in three innings during his start for Peoria. The 23-year-old reached 73 pitches in the outing, which set his season-high. Paniagua, whose season was delayed until early July because of a shoulder injury, has logged 15 1/3 innings in High-A in five starts since returning from the IL. He’s struck out 15 batters and walked 10 while allowing four runs.

Outfielder Mike Antico, Class AA Springfield: The speedy outfielder swiped his 39th base of the year and went one-for-five with a two-out RBI single in Springfield’s walk-off win. After he went his first 19 games of the year without attempting a steal, Antico has gone 39-for-43 in steal attempts. He's homered 11 times and driven in 39 runs in that stretch. An eighth-round pick in the 2021 draft and last season’s stolen base leader within the Cardinals farm system, Antico has an .818 OPS while appearing in 89 Double-A games.