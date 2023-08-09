After dropping the opener Tuesday, the Cardinals continue a road series Wednesday against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (2-0, 4.10) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Hudson didn’t give up a hit until his 64th pitch of his last outing, a start vs. Minneosta, eventually allowing three runs in seven innings.

Hudson, who only made one start prior to the trade deadline, will get plenty of opportunity in the season's final two months, which will help shape his role entering next season.

The Rays will counter with left-hander Jalen Beeks (2-3, 6.27) as their opener. Beeks has not thrown more than 41 pitches in a big-league game this year and spent most of the last month in the minors.

Tyler O'Neill, scratched at the last minute on Tuesday with knee stiffness, was in the initial lineup Wednesday but was again scratched.

The Cardinals are 49-65, last in the NL Central and 12 games out of first. St. Louis is 3-8 in its last 11 and has lost its last three series.

The Rays are 69-46, second in the AL East and 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The Rays have the third-best record in all of baseball.

The Cardinals have struggled in Tampa Bay in recent years, losing five straight and seven of eight.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Nolan Gorman, 2B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Alec Burleson, LF

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Dakota Hudson

RAYS

1. Yandy Diaz, 1B

2. Wander Franco, SS

3. Brandon Lowe, 2B

4. Randy Arozarena, LF

5. Isaac Paredes, 3B

6. Luke Raley, RF

7. Jose Siri, CF

8. Josh Lowe, DH

9. Rene Pinto, C

P: Jalen Beeks

Injury report

UT Brendan Donovan (elbow surgery): Infielder returned to St. Louis to meet with doctors and determine the early stages of his return from elbow surgery, which was completed Wednesday. Donovan is wearing a brace to limit the movement of his arm, but over the coming week, as swelling decreases, he can begin testing the range of motion in his right arm. Donovan had the internal brace procedure, not the complete reconstruction of the elbow associated with Tommy John. He said he got to see into his elbow to see how the repair looked. (Updated Aug. 4)

OF Tyler O'Neil (knee stiffness): Experienced stiffness and discomfort in his left knee during Monday's off day. Outfielder tested the knee on the turf of Tropicana Field and felt that he could not play at full speed without risking further injury on the turf. O'Neill said that he would be available Wednesday, and he was in the team's initial lineup playing left field before again being scratched. (Updated Aug. 9)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Will continue his rehab assignment Wednesday with an inning of work with Class AA Springfield. The Cardinals are considering whether their former All-Star closer will need to appear in back-to-back games before he returns to the majors, or if his outing Wednesday puts him on the brink of a return. (Updated Aug. 8)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with an inning at Class AA Springfield. The Cardinals are going to have Woodford appear for one inning in each of his first two rehab appearances. (Updated Aug. 8)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. He has at least one more bullpen session before he'll advance to a rehab assignment, but the Cardinals do plan for him to pitch in competition at some point this season and in the minors in the near future. (Updated Aug. 4)