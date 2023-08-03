After splitting the first two games of the series, the Cardinals wrap up the set Thursday with the rubber game against the Twins. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Matthew Liberatore (1-3, 6.75) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Liberatore has only thrown six innings in one of his eight MLB starts this year. Major League opponents are putting up a .323/.405/.909 slash line against Liberatore this season.

In 11 Triple-A appearances this year, Liberatore has a 3.72 ERA.

The Twins will counter with hard-luck right-hander Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.22). Despite ranking eighth among big-league starters in wins above replacement via Fangraphs, Gray last picked up a win on April 30, the longest winless streak of his career.

Gray has a 6.08 ERA over his last four starts. He's allowed three or fewer earned runs in all but two of his 21 starts, but both of those rough outings came in the last month. In nine career games vs. the Cardinals, Gray is 2-5 with a 5.74 ERA, which is his second-worst ERA vs. any opponent.

The Cardinals are 48-61, last in the NL Central and 10 1/2 games behind first-place Cincinnati. St. Louis has lost four of its last six games.

The Twins are 55-54, first in the AL Central and have lost six of seven.

Editor's note: The Cardinals' lineup has been updated to reflect several lineup changes. Alec Burleson will play first base and Paul Goldschmidt will be the designated hitter. Their roles were reversed in the original lineup released by the team. Nolan Gorman was scratched due to a sore foot and Jose Fermin will play second base.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, LF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Jordan Walker, RF

4. Alec Burleson, 1B

5. Tommy Edman, SS

6. Andrew Knizner, C

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Taylor Motter, 3B

9. Jose Fermin, 2B

P: Matthew Liberatore

TWINS

1. Carlos Correa, SS

2. Kyle Farmer, 3B

3. Donovan Solano, 1B

4. Jorge Polanco, DH

5. Edouard Julien, 2B

6. Ryan Jeffers, C

7. Willi Castro, LF

8. Michael A. Taylor, CF

9. Matt Wallner, RF

P: Sonny Gray

Injury report

UT Brendan Donovan (elbow surgery): On Wednesday, Donovan had surgery to repair a ligament in his right elbow. He did not have complete reconstruction or what would be considered Tommy John surgery; instead he had a brace repair that will address the damage and the strain on his flexor tendon. Donovan be out the rest of the season. He's expected to be ready for spring training next year. (Updated Aug. 3)

2B/DH Nolan Gorman (foot): Second baseman took a foul ball of his foot during Wednesday's game and had difficulty completing agility drills Thursday without discomfort. He was scratched from the lineup and the team hopes to avoid him entirely so that he'll be ready to start over the weekend. Gorman has had back pain and foot pain keep him from the lineup. (Updated Aug. 3)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Helsley has recovered from well from bullpen sessions, and the Cardinals believe he could begin a minor-league rehab assignment by as soon as this weekend. That decision is day to day. If he does not to a minor-league affiliate, Helsley will face hitters in a second live BP session. (Updated Aug. 3)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Threw a bullpen session Saturday, and the Cardinals are waiting to determine how he recovers before mapping out the next step in his throwing program. He's going to build up to provide the Cardinals multiple innings, if the calendar allows him time. (Updated July 30)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Set to throw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Saturday. Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The recovery timeline provided following Rodriguez's surgery was said to be from 4-6 months. (Updated July 27)