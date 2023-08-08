The Cardinals begin a road series Tuesday against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Miles Mikolas (6-7, 4.29) will take the mound for the Cardinals. His ERA is nearly a full run better in road games than at home and more than two runs better vs. teams with winning records than against losing opponents.

The Rays will counter with right-hander Zach Eflin (12-6, 3.46), who has allowed five earned runs in two of his last four starts.

Both pitchers are among the MLB leaders in fewest walks per nine innings.

Fangraphs gives Tampa Bay an 11% chance to win the World Series, the best odds of any American League team.

The Cardinals have struggled in Tampa Bay, losing four straight and six of seven.

The Cardinals are 49-64, last in the NL Central and 11 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis is 3-7 in its last 10 and has lost its last three series.

The Rays are 68-46, second in the AL East, and 6-4 in their last 10. Tampa Bay has the third-best record in baseball.

UPDATE: Tyler O'Neill was scratched from the lineup shortly before the start of Tuesday's game for an undefined reason. (An update will be coming shortly to StlToday.com.) He was replaced in the lineup by Alec Burleson, at DH. The new lineup is below.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, LF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, DH

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Miles Mikolas

RAYS

1. Yandy Diaz, 1B

2. Wander Franco, SS

3. Brandon Lowe, 2B

4. Randy Arozarena, LF

5. Isaac Paredes, 3B

6. Luke Raley, DH

7. Jose Siri, CF

8. Josh Lowe, RF

9. Christian Bethancourt, C

P: Zach Eflin

Injury report

UT Brendan Donovan (elbow surgery): Infielder returned to St. Louis to meet with doctors and determine the early stages of his return from elbow surgery, which was completed Wednesday. Donovan is wearing a brace to limit the movement of his arm, but over the coming week, as swelling decreases, he can begin testing the range of motion in his right arm. Donovan had the internal brace procedure, not the complete reconstruction of the elbow associated with Tommy John. He said he got to see into his elbow to see how the repair looked. (Updated Aug. 4)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Headed to join Class AA Springfield for an inning of work Sunday and the start of his rehab assignment. Based on how he recovers from that outing Sunday, the Cardinals will schedule his return to the majors and how many outings in the minors he requires. (Updated Aug. 4)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): The bullpen session for Saturday was delayed due to a cut on Woodford's finger. If he is able to throw without issue Sunday, he'll throw the bullpen session then. That will point him toward a rehab assignment beginning Tuesday or Wednesday at Class AA Springfield. He will prep as a reliever, and if he needs to stretch out and build stamina the Cardinals will have Woodford do that on the job in the majors. (Updated Aug. 5)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. He has at least one more bullpen session before he'll advance to a rehab assignment, but the Cardinals do plan for him to pitch in competition at some point this season and in the minors in the near future. (Updated Aug. 4)